Rattan India Share Price Live blog for 31 May 2024

Rattan India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Rattan India opened at ₹18, closed at ₹17.64, with a high of ₹18.52 and a low of ₹17.99. The market capitalization stood at ₹9945.44 crore. The 52-week high was recorded at ₹17.64 and the 52-week low at ₹3.12. The BSE volume for the day was 27,468,298 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Rattan India has increased by 4.48% and is currently trading at ₹19.35. Over the past year, Rattan India shares have seen a significant gain of 444.78% to reach ₹19.35. In contrast, the Nifty has risen by 20.69% to 22488.65 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|26.74%
|3 Months
|78.19%
|6 Months
|105.06%
|YTD
|102.78%
|1 Year
|444.78%
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹18.52 & ₹17.99 yesterday to end at ₹17.64. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend