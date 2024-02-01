Hello User
Raymond Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Raymond stock price went up today, 01 Feb 2024, by 3.75 %. The stock closed at 1706.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1771 per share. Investors should monitor Raymond stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Raymond Stock Price Today

Raymond Share Price Today : On the last day, Raymond's stock opened at 1739.9 and closed at 1706.95. The stock reached a high of 1787.05 and a low of 1706. The market capitalization of Raymond is 11,786.01 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 2240 and 1092.6 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 12,467 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST Raymond share price Live :Raymond closed at ₹1706.95 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Raymond was 12467 shares, and the closing price was 1706.95.

