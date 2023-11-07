Raymond share price Today Live Updates : Raymond's Stocks Soar: Trading on the Rise!

On the last day, Raymond's stock opened at ₹1916.95 and closed at ₹1870.2. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1923.55, while the lowest was ₹1872.45. The company has a market capitalization of ₹12,684.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2240, and the 52-week low is ₹1092.6. The stock had a trading volume of 10510 shares on the BSE.
The stock price of Raymond reached a low of ₹1851 and a high of ₹1895 on the current trading day.
The current stock price of Raymond is ₹1906, with a percent change of 1.91 and a net change of 35.8. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.91% and the actual increase in price is 35.8.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.52%
|3 Months
|-1.64%
|6 Months
|19.08%
|YTD
|28.35%
|1 Year
|45.6%
On the last day, the BSE volume for Raymond was 10,510 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹1,870.2.
