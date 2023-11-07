Hello User
Raymond share price Today Live Updates : Raymond's Stocks Soar: Trading on the Rise!

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Raymond stock price went up today, 07 Nov 2023, by 1.91 %. The stock closed at 1870.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1906 per share. Investors should monitor Raymond stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Raymond

On the last day, Raymond's stock opened at 1916.95 and closed at 1870.2. The highest price reached during the day was 1923.55, while the lowest was 1872.45. The company has a market capitalization of 12,684.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2240, and the 52-week low is 1092.6. The stock had a trading volume of 10510 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Nov 2023, 10:15 AM IST Raymond share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Raymond reached a low of 1851 and a high of 1895 on the current trading day.

07 Nov 2023, 09:54 AM IST Raymond share price update :Raymond trading at ₹1906, up 1.91% from yesterday's ₹1870.2

The current stock price of Raymond is 1906, with a percent change of 1.91 and a net change of 35.8. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.91% and the actual increase in price is 35.8.

07 Nov 2023, 09:52 AM IST Raymond Live Updates

07 Nov 2023, 09:33 AM IST Raymond share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.52%
3 Months-1.64%
6 Months19.08%
YTD28.35%
1 Year45.6%
07 Nov 2023, 09:01 AM IST Raymond share price Today :Raymond trading at ₹1906, up 1.91% from yesterday's ₹1870.2

Based on the current data, the stock price of Raymond is 1906. The percent change in the stock price is 1.91, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 35.8, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

07 Nov 2023, 08:24 AM IST Raymond share price Live :Raymond closed at ₹1870.2 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Raymond was 10,510 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1,870.2.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.