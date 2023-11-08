Raymond share price Today Live Updates : Raymond's Trading Day Shines with Positive Returns

On the last day, Raymond's stock opened at ₹1895 and closed at ₹1888.3. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1895, while the lowest price was ₹1851. The market capitalization of Raymond is currently ₹12,426.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2240, while the 52-week low is ₹1092.6. The BSE volume for the day was 17,202 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Page Industries
|37499.0
|243.7
|0.65
|50449.9
|34968.6
|41825.9
|Raymond
|1904.35
|37.15
|1.99
|2240.0
|1092.6
|12677.97
|Vardhaman Textiles
|358.65
|2.85
|0.8
|417.6
|270.0
|10202.35
|Safari Industries India
|4264.95
|-37.5
|-0.87
|4535.0
|1576.45
|10112.75
|Alok Industries
|19.41
|-0.15
|-0.77
|22.33
|10.07
|9637.53
The current stock price of Raymond is ₹1903.25. It has experienced a percent change of 1.93, which indicates an increase in value. The net change is 36.05, suggesting that the stock has gained in value by this amount.
Raymond stock's low price for the day was ₹1867.25, while the high price reached ₹1911.60.
The current data for Raymond stock shows that the price is ₹1905, which is a 2.02 percent increase from the previous value. The net change in the stock price is 37.8.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.05%
|3 Months
|-3.5%
|6 Months
|16.73%
|YTD
|26.94%
|1 Year
|48.16%
The current data for Raymond stock shows that the price is ₹1867.2. There has been a percent change of -1.12, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -21.1, suggesting a decrease of ₹21.1 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Raymond was 17,202 shares. The closing price of the stock was ₹1888.3.
