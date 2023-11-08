Hello User
Raymond share price Today Live Updates : Raymond's Trading Day Shines with Positive Returns

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:42 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Raymond stock price went up today, 08 Nov 2023, by 1.93 %. The stock closed at 1867.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1903.25 per share. Investors should monitor Raymond stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Raymond

On the last day, Raymond's stock opened at 1895 and closed at 1888.3. The highest price reached during the day was 1895, while the lowest price was 1851. The market capitalization of Raymond is currently 12,426.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2240, while the 52-week low is 1092.6. The BSE volume for the day was 17,202 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 10:42 AM IST Raymond share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Page Industries37499.0243.70.6550449.934968.641825.9
Raymond1904.3537.151.992240.01092.612677.97
Vardhaman Textiles358.652.850.8417.6270.010202.35
Safari Industries India4264.95-37.5-0.874535.01576.4510112.75
Alok Industries19.41-0.15-0.7722.3310.079637.53
08 Nov 2023, 10:33 AM IST Raymond share price Today :Raymond trading at ₹1903.25, up 1.93% from yesterday's ₹1867.2

The current stock price of Raymond is 1903.25. It has experienced a percent change of 1.93, which indicates an increase in value. The net change is 36.05, suggesting that the stock has gained in value by this amount.

08 Nov 2023, 10:21 AM IST Raymond share price live: Today's Price range

Raymond stock's low price for the day was 1867.25, while the high price reached 1911.60.

08 Nov 2023, 09:59 AM IST Raymond Live Updates

08 Nov 2023, 09:41 AM IST Raymond share price update :Raymond trading at ₹1905, up 2.02% from yesterday's ₹1867.2

The current data for Raymond stock shows that the price is 1905, which is a 2.02 percent increase from the previous value. The net change in the stock price is 37.8.

08 Nov 2023, 09:38 AM IST Raymond share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.05%
3 Months-3.5%
6 Months16.73%
YTD26.94%
1 Year48.16%
08 Nov 2023, 09:09 AM IST Raymond share price Today :Raymond trading at ₹1867.2, down -1.12% from yesterday's ₹1888.3

The current data for Raymond stock shows that the price is 1867.2. There has been a percent change of -1.12, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -21.1, suggesting a decrease of 21.1 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.

08 Nov 2023, 08:16 AM IST Raymond share price Live :Raymond closed at ₹1888.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Raymond was 17,202 shares. The closing price of the stock was 1888.3.

