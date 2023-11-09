Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Raymond share price Today Live Updates : Raymond's Trade Performance Plummets

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Raymond stock price went down today, 09 Nov 2023, by -0.1 %. The stock closed at 1867.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1865.35 per share. Investors should monitor Raymond stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Raymond

On the last day, Raymond's stock opened at 1867.25 and closed slightly lower at 1867.2. The highest price reached during the day was 1913, while the lowest was 1840. The company's market capitalization stands at 12,414.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2240, while the 52-week low is 1092.6. The BSE volume for the day was 30,399 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2023, 09:34 AM IST Raymond share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week8.86%
3 Months-3.57%
6 Months19.77%
YTD26.78%
1 Year47.97%
09 Nov 2023, 09:11 AM IST Raymond share price Today :Raymond trading at ₹1865.35, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹1867.2

The current stock price of Raymond is 1865.35. There was a decrease in the stock price of 0.1% resulting in a net change of -1.85.

09 Nov 2023, 08:16 AM IST Raymond share price Live :Raymond closed at ₹1867.2 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Raymond was 30,399 shares and the closing price was 1867.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.