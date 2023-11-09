Raymond share price Today Live Updates : Raymond's Trade Performance Plummets

On the last day, Raymond's stock opened at ₹1867.25 and closed slightly lower at ₹1867.2. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1913, while the lowest was ₹1840. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹12,414.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2240, while the 52-week low is ₹1092.6. The BSE volume for the day was 30,399 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.86%
|3 Months
|-3.57%
|6 Months
|19.77%
|YTD
|26.78%
|1 Year
|47.97%
The current stock price of Raymond is ₹1865.35. There was a decrease in the stock price of 0.1% resulting in a net change of -1.85.
On the last day, the BSE volume for Raymond was 30,399 shares and the closing price was ₹1867.2.
