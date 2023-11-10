Hello User
Raymond Share Price Live blog for 10 Nov 2023

1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Raymond stock price went up today, 10 Nov 2023, by 0.84 %. The stock closed at 1865.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1881 per share. Investors should monitor Raymond stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Raymond

On the last day, the open price of Raymond was 1870, the close price was 1865.35. The high price of the day was 1892.15, and the low price was 1854.7. The market capitalization of Raymond is 12,518.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2240, and the 52-week low is 1092.6. The BSE volume for the day was 21,899 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Nov 2023, 08:04 AM IST Raymond share price Live :Raymond closed at ₹1865.35 on last trading day

