Raymond Share Price Live blog for 13 Nov 2023

On the last day, Raymond's open price was ₹1917.95, close price was ₹1889.25, high was ₹1920, and low was ₹1897. The market capitalization of the company is ₹12,662.41 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹2240 and the 52-week low is ₹1092.6. The BSE volume for the day was 4503 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.