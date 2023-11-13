Hello User
Raymond Share Price Live blog for 13 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Raymond stock price went up today, 13 Nov 2023, by 0.71 %. The stock closed at 1889.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1902.65 per share. Investors should monitor Raymond stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Raymond

On the last day, Raymond's open price was 1917.95, close price was 1889.25, high was 1920, and low was 1897. The market capitalization of the company is 12,662.41 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 2240 and the 52-week low is 1092.6. The BSE volume for the day was 4503 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 08:09 AM IST Raymond share price Live :Raymond closed at ₹1889.25 on last trading day

On the last day of Raymond's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 4503. The closing price for the day was 1889.25.

