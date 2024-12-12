LIVE UPDATES

Raymond share price Today Live Updates : Raymond Faces Downturn: Stocks Slip Today

2 min read . Updated: 12 Dec 2024, 12:33 PM IST

Raymond Share Price Today Live Updates : Raymond stock price went down today, 12 Dec 2024, by -1.98 %. The stock closed at 1864.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1827.25 per share. Investors should monitor Raymond stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.