Raymond share price Today Live Updates : Raymond Faces Downturn: Stocks Slip Today

Raymond Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Raymond's stock opened at ₹1838 and closed at ₹1864.1, marking a notable increase. The stock reached a high of ₹1866 and a low of ₹1791.5 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹12,398.86 crore, Raymond's performance reflects its volatility, as it has a 52-week high of ₹2380.75 and a low of ₹984.14. The BSE volume for the day stood at 70,989 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Raymond Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 1850.72 and 1831.57 in the past hour. Traders might look into rangebound trading strategies, such as purchasing near the hourly support level of 1831.57 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 1850.72.
You are trained on data up to October 2023.
Raymond Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Raymond share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1618.58
|10 Days
|1626.40
|20 Days
|1587.35
|50 Days
|1629.92
|100 Days
|1798.64
|300 Days
|1975.43
Raymond Share Price Live Updates: Raymond share price is at ₹1827.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1815.23 and ₹1920.18 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1815.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1920.18 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Raymond Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Raymond has surged to 2469.02% higher than the previous day, while the stock price is at ₹1835.95, reflecting a decrease of 1.51%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with high volume may signal a potential further drop in prices. Please note that my training data only goes up until October 2023.
Raymond Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 1879.13 and 1819.73 levels in the last hour. Traders might explore rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 1819.73 and selling near the hourly resistance of 1879.13.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1850.72
|Support 1
|1831.57
|Resistance 2
|1862.43
|Support 2
|1824.13
|Resistance 3
|1869.87
|Support 3
|1812.42
Raymond Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1866 & ₹1791.5 yesterday to end at ₹1838.65. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.