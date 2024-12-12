Hello User
Raymond share price Today Live Updates : Raymond Faces Downturn: Stocks Slip Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 12:33 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Raymond Share Price Today Live Updates : Raymond stock price went down today, 12 Dec 2024, by -1.98 %. The stock closed at 1864.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1827.25 per share. Investors should monitor Raymond stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Raymond Share Price Today Live Updates

Raymond Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Raymond's stock opened at 1838 and closed at 1864.1, marking a notable increase. The stock reached a high of 1866 and a low of 1791.5 during the day. With a market capitalization of 12,398.86 crore, Raymond's performance reflects its volatility, as it has a 52-week high of 2380.75 and a low of 984.14. The BSE volume for the day stood at 70,989 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Dec 2024, 12:33 PM IST Raymond Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Raymond Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 1850.72 and 1831.57 in the past hour. Traders might look into rangebound trading strategies, such as purchasing near the hourly support level of 1831.57 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 1850.72. You are trained on data up to October 2023.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
12 Dec 2024, 12:26 PM IST Raymond Live Updates: Raymond Short Term and Long Term Trends

Raymond Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Raymond share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bullish

12 Dec 2024, 12:26 PM IST Raymond Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1618.58
10 Days1626.40
20 Days1587.35
50 Days1629.92
100 Days1798.64
300 Days1975.43
12 Dec 2024, 12:17 PM IST Raymond Share Price Live Updates: Raymond trading at ₹1827.25, down -1.98% from yesterday's ₹1864.1

Raymond Share Price Live Updates: Raymond share price is at 1827.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1815.23 and 1920.18 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1815.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1920.18 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

12 Dec 2024, 11:50 AM IST Raymond Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 2469.02% higher than yesterday

Raymond Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Raymond has surged to 2469.02% higher than the previous day, while the stock price is at 1835.95, reflecting a decrease of 1.51%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with high volume may signal a potential further drop in prices. Please note that my training data only goes up until October 2023.

12 Dec 2024, 11:39 AM IST Raymond Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Raymond Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 1879.13 and 1819.73 levels in the last hour. Traders might explore rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 1819.73 and selling near the hourly resistance of 1879.13. You are trained on data up to October 2023.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11850.72Support 11831.57
Resistance 21862.43Support 21824.13
Resistance 31869.87Support 31812.42
12 Dec 2024, 11:20 AM IST Raymond Share Price Live Updates: Raymond closed at ₹1864.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Raymond Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1866 & 1791.5 yesterday to end at 1838.65. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.

