Raymond Share Price Live blog for 13 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST
Raymond Share Price Today Live Updates : Raymond stock price went down today, 13 Dec 2024, by -2.97 %. The stock closed at 1864.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1808.65 per share. Investors should monitor Raymond stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Raymond Share Price Today Live Updates

Raymond Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Raymond opened at 1838 and closed at 1864.1, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 1866 and a low of 1791.5 during the session. With a market capitalization of 12031.17 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of 2380.75 and a low of 984.14. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 105,023 shares for Raymond.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Dec 2024, 08:45 AM IST Raymond Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Raymond Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Raymond on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11848.53Support 11775.13
Resistance 21893.97Support 21747.17
Resistance 31921.93Support 31701.73
13 Dec 2024, 08:35 AM IST Raymond Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Raymond Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2310.0, 27.72% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2047.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3905.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2222
    Buy0000
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
13 Dec 2024, 08:15 AM IST Raymond Share Price Live Updates: Raymond volume yesterday was 1586 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1422 k

Raymond Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 11.56% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1481 k & BSE volume was 105 k.

13 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST Raymond Share Price Live Updates: Raymond closed at ₹1864.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Raymond Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1866 & 1791.5 yesterday to end at 1808.65. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.

