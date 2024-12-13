Raymond Share Price Live blog for 13 Dec 2024

Raymond Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Raymond opened at ₹1838 and closed at ₹1864.1, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹1866 and a low of ₹1791.5 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹12031.17 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹2380.75 and a low of ₹984.14. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 105,023 shares for Raymond.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Raymond Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Raymond on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1848.53
|Support 1
|1775.13
|Resistance 2
|1893.97
|Support 2
|1747.17
|Resistance 3
|1921.93
|Support 3
|1701.73
Raymond Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2310.0, 27.72% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2047.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3905.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Raymond Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 11.56% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1481 k & BSE volume was 105 k.
Raymond Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1866 & ₹1791.5 yesterday to end at ₹1808.65. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.