RBL Bank share price Today Live Updates : RBL Bank Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

RBL Bank stock price went up today, 01 Nov 2023, by 0.18 %. The stock closed at 220.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 220.8 per share. Investors should monitor RBL Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

RBL Bank

On the last day, RBL Bank had an opening price of 225.95 and a closing price of 222.9. The stock had a high of 225.95 and a low of 219.8. The market capitalization of the bank is 13,258.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 256.6 and the 52-week low is 131.6. The BSE volume for the stock was 319,506 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Nov 2023, 09:17 AM IST RBL Bank share price Today :RBL Bank trading at ₹220.8, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹220.4

The current stock price of RBL Bank is 220.8 with a percent change of 0.18 and a net change of 0.4. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.4 points or 0.18% compared to its previous value.

01 Nov 2023, 08:21 AM IST RBL Bank share price Live :RBL Bank closed at ₹222.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for RBL Bank on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 319,506. The closing price of the stock was 222.9.

