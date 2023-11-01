RBL Bank share price Today Live Updates : RBL Bank Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, RBL Bank had an opening price of ₹225.95 and a closing price of ₹222.9. The stock had a high of ₹225.95 and a low of ₹219.8. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹13,258.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹256.6 and the 52-week low is ₹131.6. The BSE volume for the stock was 319,506 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of RBL Bank is ₹220.8 with a percent change of 0.18 and a net change of 0.4. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.4 points or 0.18% compared to its previous value.
On the last day of trading for RBL Bank on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 319,506. The closing price of the stock was ₹222.9.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!