RBL Bank Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading, the RBL Bank opened at ₹220.45 and closed at ₹220.4. The stock's highest price during the day was ₹223.4, while the lowest price was ₹217.35. The market capitalization of RBL Bank is ₹13,083.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹256.6, and the 52-week low is ₹131.6. The BSE volume for the stock on this day was 151,477 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
02 Nov 2023, 08:03 AM IST
RBL Bank share price Live :RBL Bank closed at ₹220.4 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, RBL Bank recorded a volume of 151,477 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹220.4.