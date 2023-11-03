Hello User
RBL Bank Share Price Live blog for 03 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

RBL Bank stock price went up today, 03 Nov 2023, by 1.65 %. The stock closed at 218.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 221.85 per share. Investors should monitor RBL Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

RBL Bank

On the last day of trading, RBL Bank opened at 221.95 and closed at 218.25. The stock reached a high of 226.65 and a low of 220.3 during the day. The stock has a market capitalization of 13,345.51 crore. The 52-week high for RBL Bank is 256.6, while the 52-week low is 131.6. The BSE volume for the stock on this day was 418,861 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Nov 2023, 08:09 AM IST

On the last day of trading for RBL Bank on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 418,861. The closing price for the stock was 218.25.

