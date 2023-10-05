RBL Bank share price Today Live Updates : RBL Bank stock plummets in trading today

On the last day, RBL Bank opened at a price of ₹254.15 and closed at ₹249.4. The stock reached a high of ₹256.6 and a low of ₹248.65. The market capitalization of RBL Bank is ₹14,944.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹256.25, while the 52-week low is ₹110.5. The BSE volume for RBL Bank was 277,034 shares.
RBL Bank share price live: Analysts Views
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|4
|5
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|6
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
RBL Bank share price NSE Live :RBL Bank trading at ₹244.75, down -1.86% from yesterday's ₹249.4
The current data for RBL Bank stock shows that the price of the stock is ₹244.75. There has been a percent change of -1.86, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.65, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹4.65. Overall, the stock is experiencing a decline in value.
RBL Bank share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bank Of Maharashtra
|48.8
|-0.07
|-0.14
|51.9
|17.45
|32844.82
|Punjab & Sind Bank
|45.59
|-0.06
|-0.13
|53.61
|14.75
|30899.93
|RBL Bank
|245.45
|-3.95
|-1.58
|256.25
|110.5
|14716.4
|Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
|57.69
|0.25
|0.44
|59.58
|21.7
|11276.7
|Jammu & Kashmir Bank
|106.7
|1.1
|1.04
|112.0
|27.45
|11008.22
RBL Bank October futures opened at 253.0 as against previous close of 250.45
RBL Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 246.75. The bid price is 247.3 with a bid quantity of 10,000 shares, while the offer price is 247.5 with an offer quantity of 15,000 shares. The open interest stands at 59,680,000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
RBL Bank share price live: Today's Price range
The RBL Bank stock had a low price of ₹245.25 and a high price of ₹256.60.
RBL Bank share price NSE Live :RBL Bank trading at ₹246.95, down -0.98% from yesterday's ₹249.4
The current data shows that the stock price of RBL Bank is ₹246.95. There has been a decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.98 and a net change of -2.45.
RBL Bank share price Live :RBL Bank closed at ₹249.4 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, RBL Bank on the BSE saw a total volume of 277,719 shares being traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹249.4.
