RBL Bank share price Today Live Updates : RBL Bank stock plummets in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:51 AM IST Trade
RBL Bank stock price went down today, 05 Oct 2023, by -1.86 %. The stock closed at 249.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 244.75 per share. Investors should monitor RBL Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

RBL Bank

On the last day, RBL Bank opened at a price of 254.15 and closed at 249.4. The stock reached a high of 256.6 and a low of 248.65. The market capitalization of RBL Bank is 14,944.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 256.25, while the 52-week low is 110.5. The BSE volume for RBL Bank was 277,034 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Oct 2023, 11:51 AM IST RBL Bank share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy5545
Buy2222
Hold4433
Sell7776
Strong Sell1111
05 Oct 2023, 11:41 AM IST RBL Bank share price NSE Live :RBL Bank trading at ₹244.75, down -1.86% from yesterday's ₹249.4

The current data for RBL Bank stock shows that the price of the stock is 244.75. There has been a percent change of -1.86, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.65, which means that the stock has decreased by 4.65. Overall, the stock is experiencing a decline in value.

05 Oct 2023, 11:34 AM IST RBL Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bank Of Maharashtra48.8-0.07-0.1451.917.4532844.82
Punjab & Sind Bank45.59-0.06-0.1353.6114.7530899.93
RBL Bank245.45-3.95-1.58256.25110.514716.4
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank57.690.250.4459.5821.711276.7
Jammu & Kashmir Bank106.71.11.04112.027.4511008.22
05 Oct 2023, 11:27 AM IST RBL Bank October futures opened at 253.0 as against previous close of 250.45

RBL Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 246.75. The bid price is 247.3 with a bid quantity of 10,000 shares, while the offer price is 247.5 with an offer quantity of 15,000 shares. The open interest stands at 59,680,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

05 Oct 2023, 11:11 AM IST RBL Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The RBL Bank stock had a low price of 245.25 and a high price of 256.60.

05 Oct 2023, 11:11 AM IST RBL Bank share price NSE Live :RBL Bank trading at ₹246.95, down -0.98% from yesterday's ₹249.4

The current data shows that the stock price of RBL Bank is 246.95. There has been a decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.98 and a net change of -2.45.

05 Oct 2023, 10:31 AM IST RBL Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bank Of Maharashtra47.79-1.08-2.2151.917.4532165.04
Punjab & Sind Bank45.0-0.65-1.4253.6114.7530500.04
RBL Bank246.75-2.65-1.06256.25110.514794.34
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank57.05-0.39-0.6859.5821.711151.6
Jammu & Kashmir Bank107.11.51.42112.027.4511049.48
05 Oct 2023, 10:20 AM IST RBL Bank share price Live :RBL Bank closed at ₹249.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, RBL Bank on the BSE saw a total volume of 277,719 shares being traded. The closing price for the stock was 249.4.

