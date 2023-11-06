Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

RBL Bank share price Today Live Updates : RBL Bank's Stocks Surge in Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

RBL Bank stock price went up today, 06 Nov 2023, by 0.61 %. The stock closed at 228.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 230.15 per share. Investors should monitor RBL Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

RBL Bank

On the last day of trading, RBL Bank opened at 224.1 and closed at 221.85. The stock reached a high of 233.25 and a low of 224.1 during the day. The market capitalization of RBL Bank is currently at 13,760.58 crore. In the last 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 256.6 and a low of 131.6. The BSE volume for RBL Bank was 457,834 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2023, 09:33 AM IST RBL Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.13%
3 Months8.09%
6 Months53.58%
YTD27.51%
1 Year69.57%
06 Nov 2023, 09:12 AM IST RBL Bank share price Today :RBL Bank trading at ₹230.15, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹228.75

The current price of RBL Bank stock is 230.15 with a percent change of 0.61 and a net change of 1.4. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

06 Nov 2023, 08:00 AM IST RBL Bank share price Live :RBL Bank closed at ₹221.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for RBL Bank on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 457,834. The closing price for the stock was 221.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.