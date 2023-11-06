RBL Bank share price Today Live Updates : RBL Bank's Stocks Surge in Positive Trading

On the last day of trading, RBL Bank opened at ₹224.1 and closed at ₹221.85. The stock reached a high of ₹233.25 and a low of ₹224.1 during the day. The market capitalization of RBL Bank is currently at ₹13,760.58 crore. In the last 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹256.6 and a low of ₹131.6. The BSE volume for RBL Bank was 457,834 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.13%
|3 Months
|8.09%
|6 Months
|53.58%
|YTD
|27.51%
|1 Year
|69.57%
The current price of RBL Bank stock is ₹230.15 with a percent change of 0.61 and a net change of 1.4. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
On the last day of trading for RBL Bank on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 457,834. The closing price for the stock was ₹221.85.
