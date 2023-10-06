RBL Bank share price Today Live Updates : RBL Bank Stock Soars on the Market

On the last day of trading, RBL Bank's stock opened at ₹254.15 and closed at ₹249.4. The stock's highest price for the day was ₹256.6, while the lowest price was ₹241.25. The market capitalization of RBL Bank is currently at ₹14,553.44 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹256.25, and the 52-week low is ₹110.5. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE for the day was 1,786,295.
