RBL Bank share price Today Live Updates : RBL Bank Stock Soars on the Market

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

RBL Bank stock price went up today, 06 Oct 2023, by 0.76 %. The stock closed at 242.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 244 per share. Investors should monitor RBL Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

RBL Bank

On the last day of trading, RBL Bank's stock opened at 254.15 and closed at 249.4. The stock's highest price for the day was 256.6, while the lowest price was 241.25. The market capitalization of RBL Bank is currently at 14,553.44 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 256.25, and the 52-week low is 110.5. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE for the day was 1,786,295.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Oct 2023, 09:12 AM IST RBL Bank share price Today :RBL Bank trading at ₹244, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹242.15

The current data for RBL Bank stock shows that the price is 244 with a percent change of 0.76 and a net change of 1.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

06 Oct 2023, 08:09 AM IST RBL Bank share price Live :RBL Bank closed at ₹249.4 on last trading day

On the last day, RBL Bank had a volume of 1,786,295 shares traded on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 249.4.

