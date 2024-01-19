Hello User
RBL Bank share price Today Live Updates : RBL Bank Stock Soars in Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:11 AM IST
Livemint

RBL Bank stock price went up today, 19 Jan 2024, by 1.91 %. The stock closed at 270 per share. The stock is currently trading at 275.15 per share. Investors should monitor RBL Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

RBL Bank Stock Price Today

RBL Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the RBL Bank's open price was 283, and it closed at 282.7. The stock reached a high of 286.95 and a low of 274.65 during the day. The market capitalization of RBL Bank is 17,116.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 300.5, while the 52-week low is 131.6. The BSE volume for RBL Bank shares on that day was 458,534.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jan 2024, 09:11 AM IST RBL Bank share price Today :RBL Bank trading at ₹275.15, up 1.91% from yesterday's ₹270

The current price of RBL Bank stock is 275.15, with a percent change of 1.91 and a net change of 5.15. This means that the stock has increased by 1.91% and gained 5.15 points.

19 Jan 2024, 08:19 AM IST RBL Bank share price Live :RBL Bank closed at ₹282.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, RBL Bank on the BSE had a volume of 458,534 shares. The closing price for the day was 282.7.

