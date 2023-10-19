Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

RBL Bank share price Today Live Updates : RBL Bank closed today at 245.75, up 1.84% from yesterday's 241.3

22 min read . 19 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

RBL Bank stock price went up today, 19 Oct 2023, by 1.84 %. The stock closed at 241.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 245.75 per share. Investors should monitor RBL Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

RBL Bank

On the last day, RBL Bank opened at 241.8 and closed at 241.3. The stock had a high of 246.5 and a low of 238.5. The market capitalization of the company is 14,822.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 256.6 and the 52-week low is 119.45. The stock had a trading volume of 99,039 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 06:40 PM IST RBL Bank share price Today :RBL Bank closed today at ₹245.75, up 1.84% from yesterday's ₹241.3

The closing price of RBL Bank stock today was 245.75, with a net change of 4.45 and a percent change of 1.84. The stock price has increased from the previous closing price of 241.3.

19 Oct 2023, 06:22 PM IST RBL Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bank Of Maharashtra45.74-0.8-1.7251.918.030785.29
Punjab & Sind Bank42.050.080.1953.6114.7528500.59
RBL Bank245.754.451.84256.6119.4514734.39
Jammu & Kashmir Bank112.0-0.85-0.75117.6528.311555.02
Karur Vysya Bank147.30.80.55151.9582.7511784.17
19 Oct 2023, 05:34 PM IST RBL Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of RBL Bank stock today was 238.5, while the high price reached 251.

19 Oct 2023, 03:26 PM IST RBL Bank Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of RBL Bank Ltd stock is 119.50 and the 52-week high price is 256.70.

19 Oct 2023, 03:25 PM IST RBL Bank October futures opened at 239.9 as against previous close of 241.55

RBL Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 246.1. The bid price stands at 246.55, while the offer price is 246.7. The offer quantity is 5000, and the bid quantity is 10000. The stock has an open interest of 55340000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

19 Oct 2023, 03:12 PM IST RBL Bank share price Live :RBL Bank trading at ₹245.95, up 1.93% from yesterday's ₹241.3

The current data for RBL Bank stock shows that the price is 245.95. There has been a 1.93% percent change, resulting in a net change of 4.65.

Click here for RBL Bank Key Metrics

19 Oct 2023, 02:47 PM IST Top active options for RBL Bank

Top active call options for RBL Bank at 19 Oct 14:47 were at strike price of 250.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 245.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 5.0 (+47.06%) & 7.15 (+43.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for RBL Bank at 19 Oct 14:47 were at strike price of 240.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 250.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 2.55 (-54.05%) & 7.35 (-37.97%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

19 Oct 2023, 02:45 PM IST RBL Bank share price NSE Live :RBL Bank trading at ₹247.8, up 2.69% from yesterday's ₹241.3

The RBL Bank stock is currently priced at 247.8, with a percent change of 2.69, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 6.5, which means the stock has increased by 6.5.

19 Oct 2023, 02:37 PM IST RBL Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bank Of Maharashtra45.95-0.59-1.2751.918.030926.63
Punjab & Sind Bank42.220.250.653.6114.7528615.81
RBL Bank247.76.42.65256.6119.4514851.3
Jammu & Kashmir Bank111.15-1.7-1.51117.6528.311467.32
Karur Vysya Bank147.91.40.96151.9582.7511832.17
19 Oct 2023, 02:28 PM IST RBL Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high and low data for RBL Bank stock is as follows: Today's low price is 238.5 and today's high price is 251.

19 Oct 2023, 02:17 PM IST RBL Bank October futures opened at 239.9 as against previous close of 241.55

RBL Bank, currently trading at a spot price of 247.65, has a bid price of 247.95 and an offer price of 248.25. The offer quantity stands at 10,000 shares, while the bid quantity is 5,000 shares. The open interest for RBL Bank is at 55,625,000 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

19 Oct 2023, 01:58 PM IST RBL Bank share price NSE Live :RBL Bank trading at ₹247.55, up 2.59% from yesterday's ₹241.3

The current stock price of RBL Bank is 247.55, reflecting a 2.59% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 6.25. Overall, the stock has shown positive movement in the market.

19 Oct 2023, 01:42 PM IST RBL Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days245.68
10 Days246.02
20 Days242.59
50 Days233.49
100 Days211.37
300 Days183.73
19 Oct 2023, 01:22 PM IST RBL Bank share price Live :RBL Bank trading at ₹247.5, up 2.57% from yesterday's ₹241.3

The current data for RBL Bank stock shows that the price is 247.5. There has been a percent change of 2.57, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 6.2, suggesting that the stock has gained 6.2 in value.

Click here for RBL Bank AGM

19 Oct 2023, 01:21 PM IST Top active options for RBL Bank

Top active call options for RBL Bank at 19 Oct 13:21 were at strike price of 250.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 245.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 5.4 (+58.82%) & 7.9 (+58.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for RBL Bank at 19 Oct 13:21 were at strike price of 240.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 250.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 2.65 (-52.25%) & 7.0 (-40.93%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

19 Oct 2023, 01:16 PM IST RBL Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of RBL Bank stock today is 238.5, while the high price is 251.

19 Oct 2023, 01:00 PM IST RBL Bank Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 12:44 PM IST RBL Bank October futures opened at 239.9 as against previous close of 241.55

RBL Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 249.9. The bid price is slightly higher at 250.35, while the offer price is 250.55. There are 10,000 shares available for purchase at the bid price and 5,000 shares available for sale at the offer price. The open interest for RBL Bank stands at 56,330,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

19 Oct 2023, 12:41 PM IST RBL Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bank Of Maharashtra46.22-0.32-0.6951.918.031108.35
Punjab & Sind Bank42.320.350.8353.6114.7528683.59
RBL Bank248.757.453.09256.6119.4514914.26
Jammu & Kashmir Bank111.15-1.7-1.51117.6528.311467.32
Karur Vysya Bank148.01.51.02151.9582.7511840.17
19 Oct 2023, 12:31 PM IST RBL Bank share price update :RBL Bank trading at ₹249.65, up 3.46% from yesterday's ₹241.3

The current data of RBL Bank stock shows that the price is 249.65, with a percent change of 3.46 and a net change of 8.35. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 3.46% and has gained 8.35 points.

19 Oct 2023, 12:24 PM IST RBL Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The RBL Bank stock had a low of 238.5 and a high of 251 for the current day.

19 Oct 2023, 12:20 PM IST RBL Bank share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy5555
Buy2222
Hold4443
Sell7776
Strong Sell1111
19 Oct 2023, 12:10 PM IST Top active options for RBL Bank

Top active call options for RBL Bank at 19 Oct 12:10 were at strike price of 250.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 245.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 5.2 (+52.94%) & 7.6 (+52.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for RBL Bank at 19 Oct 12:10 were at strike price of 240.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 245.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 3.0 (-45.95%) & 4.8 (-42.86%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

19 Oct 2023, 11:51 AM IST RBL Bank share price update :RBL Bank trading at ₹247.8, up 2.69% from yesterday's ₹241.3

The current data for RBL Bank stock shows that the price is 247.8. There has been a percent change of 2.69, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 6.5, suggesting that the stock has gained 6.5 points. Overall, this data indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

19 Oct 2023, 11:35 AM IST RBL Bank October futures opened at 239.9 as against previous close of 241.55

RBL Bank's spot price is currently at 248.3. The bid price is slightly higher at 248.7, while the offer price is at 249.0. There are 15,000 shares available at the offer price and 5,000 shares at the bid price. The open interest is at 56,505,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

19 Oct 2023, 11:30 AM IST RBL Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bank Of Maharashtra46.33-0.21-0.4551.918.031182.39
Punjab & Sind Bank42.460.491.1753.6114.7528778.48
RBL Bank248.47.12.94256.6119.4514893.27
Jammu & Kashmir Bank111.15-1.7-1.51117.6528.311467.32
Karur Vysya Bank148.11.61.09151.9582.7511848.17
19 Oct 2023, 11:26 AM IST RBL Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for RBL Bank stock is 238.5 and the high price is 248.75.

19 Oct 2023, 11:06 AM IST RBL Bank share price update :RBL Bank trading at ₹248.4, up 2.94% from yesterday's ₹241.3

The current data for RBL Bank stock shows that the price is 248.4, which represents a 2.94 percent increase. The net change is 7.1, indicating that the stock has gone up by this amount. Overall, this data suggests that RBL Bank stock has experienced a positive movement in its price.

19 Oct 2023, 10:47 AM IST Top active options for RBL Bank

Top active call options for RBL Bank at 19 Oct 10:47 were at strike price of 250.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 245.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 4.85 (+42.65%) & 7.1 (+42.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for RBL Bank at 19 Oct 10:47 were at strike price of 240.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 230.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 3.45 (-37.84%) & 1.15 (-46.51%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

19 Oct 2023, 10:35 AM IST RBL Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bank Of Maharashtra45.76-0.78-1.6851.918.030798.75
Punjab & Sind Bank41.74-0.23-0.5553.6114.7528290.48
RBL Bank245.84.51.86256.6119.4514737.38
Jammu & Kashmir Bank110.1-2.75-2.44117.6528.311358.99
Karur Vysya Bank148.251.751.19151.9582.7511860.17
19 Oct 2023, 10:21 AM IST RBL Bank share price Live :RBL Bank closed at ₹241.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, RBL Bank had a BSE volume of 99,272 shares. The closing price for the stock was 241.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.