RBL Bank share price Today Live Updates : RBL Bank stock plummets as investors sell-off

On the last day, RBL Bank's stock opened at ₹241.8 and closed at ₹241.3. The highest price reached during the day was ₹251, while the lowest price was ₹238.5. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹14,783.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹256.6, and the 52-week low is ₹119.45. The BSE volume for the day was 310,545 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
RBL Bank's spot price is currently at 244.75. The bid price is slightly lower at 244.65, while the offer price is slightly higher at 244.9. The offer quantity stands at 10,000 shares, while the bid quantity is 5,000 shares. The open interest for RBL Bank is at 49,705,000 shares.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The RBL Bank stock had a low price of ₹243.45 and a high price of ₹247.5 on the current day.
The current data for RBL Bank stock shows that the price is ₹245.15. There has been a percent change of -0.24 and a net change of -0.6. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly, with a decrease of 0.24% and a decrease of 0.6 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.43%
|3 Months
|15.15%
|6 Months
|64.2%
|YTD
|36.93%
|1 Year
|90.8%
The current data for RBL Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹245.75, with a percent change of 1.84 and a net change of 4.45. This indicates that the stock has seen a positive movement, with an increase in both percentage and net change.
