RBL Bank share price Today Live Updates : RBL Bank stock plummets as investors sell-off

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

RBL Bank stock price went down today, 20 Oct 2023, by -0.24 %. The stock closed at 245.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 245.15 per share. Investors should monitor RBL Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

RBL Bank

On the last day, RBL Bank's stock opened at 241.8 and closed at 241.3. The highest price reached during the day was 251, while the lowest price was 238.5. The market capitalization of the bank is 14,783.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 256.6, and the 52-week low is 119.45. The BSE volume for the day was 310,545 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:17 AM IST RBL Bank October futures opened at 244.75 as against previous close of 246.25

RBL Bank's spot price is currently at 244.75. The bid price is slightly lower at 244.65, while the offer price is slightly higher at 244.9. The offer quantity stands at 10,000 shares, while the bid quantity is 5,000 shares. The open interest for RBL Bank is at 49,705,000 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

20 Oct 2023, 10:14 AM IST RBL Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The RBL Bank stock had a low price of 243.45 and a high price of 247.5 on the current day.

20 Oct 2023, 09:59 AM IST RBL Bank Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:59 AM IST RBL Bank share price update :RBL Bank trading at ₹245.15, down -0.24% from yesterday's ₹245.75

The current data for RBL Bank stock shows that the price is 245.15. There has been a percent change of -0.24 and a net change of -0.6. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly, with a decrease of 0.24% and a decrease of 0.6 points.

20 Oct 2023, 09:38 AM IST RBL Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.43%
3 Months15.15%
6 Months64.2%
YTD36.93%
1 Year90.8%
20 Oct 2023, 09:09 AM IST RBL Bank share price Today :RBL Bank trading at ₹245.75, up 1.84% from yesterday's ₹241.3

The current data for RBL Bank stock shows that the stock price is 245.75, with a percent change of 1.84 and a net change of 4.45. This indicates that the stock has seen a positive movement, with an increase in both percentage and net change.

20 Oct 2023, 08:22 AM IST RBL Bank share price Live :RBL Bank closed at ₹241.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for RBL Bank on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 310,545. The closing price for the stock was 241.3.

