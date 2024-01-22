 RBL Bank share price Today Live Updates : RBL Bank's Stocks Surge in Positive Trading | Mint
LIVE UPDATES

RBL Bank share price Today Live Updates : RBL Bank's Stocks Surge in Positive Trading

10 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2024, 11:30 AM IST
Livemint

RBL Bank stock price went up today, 22 Jan 2024, by 1.13 %. The stock closed at 265.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 268.7 per share. Investors should monitor RBL Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

RBL Bank Stock Price TodayPremium
RBL Bank Stock Price Today

RBL Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, RBL Bank had an opening price of 261.8 and a closing price of 265.7. The stock reached a high of 277.5 and a low of 261.6 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is currently 16,219.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 300.5 and the 52-week low is 131.6. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 728,025 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:30:21 AM IST

RBL Bank January futures opened at 263.0 as against previous close of 264.0

RBL Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 268.7. The bid price is 268.6 and the offer price is 268.7. The offer quantity is 2500 and the bid quantity is also 2500. The open interest for RBL Bank is 29315000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

22 Jan 2024, 11:18:12 AM IST

RBL Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The RBL Bank stock had a low price of 261.6 and a high price of 277.5 on the current day.

22 Jan 2024, 11:06:31 AM IST

RBL Bank share price Today :RBL Bank trading at ₹268.7, up 1.13% from yesterday's ₹265.7

The current data for RBL Bank stock shows that the stock price is 268.7. There has been a percent change of 1.13, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 3, suggesting that the stock price has increased by 3 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a positive movement in its price.

22 Jan 2024, 10:46:31 AM IST

RBL Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Federal Bank145.55-1.05-0.72159.25120.930801.31
Punjab & Sind Bank47.781.954.2553.6123.0632384.26
RBL Bank268.73.01.13300.5131.616110.39
Jammu & Kashmir Bank132.15-4.85-3.54139.9544.5913631.01
Karur Vysya Bank170.150.90.53176.7592.813612.2
22 Jan 2024, 10:43:59 AM IST

Top active options for RBL Bank

Top active call options for RBL Bank at 22 Jan 10:43 were at strike price of 300.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 280.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 1.0 (-72.97%) & 2.6 (-62.86%) respectively.

Top active put options for RBL Bank at 22 Jan 10:43 were at strike price of 260.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 240.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 0.95 (-90.16%) & 0.3 (-91.18%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

22 Jan 2024, 10:40:11 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 10:23:06 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 10:07:12 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 10:01:23 AM IST

RBL Bank Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:57:51 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 09:39:55 AM IST

RBL Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-9.19%
3 Months-0.99%
6 Months19.7%
YTD-5.03%
1 Year58.55%
22 Jan 2024, 09:12:57 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 08:12:24 AM IST

RBL Bank share price Live :RBL Bank closed at ₹265.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for RBL Bank on the BSE, a total volume of 728,025 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 265.7.

