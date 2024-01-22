RBL Bank share price Today Live Updates : RBL Bank's Stocks Surge in Positive Trading

RBL Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, RBL Bank had an opening price of ₹261.8 and a closing price of ₹265.7. The stock reached a high of ₹277.5 and a low of ₹261.6 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is currently ₹16,219.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹300.5 and the 52-week low is ₹131.6. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 728,025 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

RBL Bank January futures opened at 263.0 as against previous close of 264.0 RBL Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 268.7. The bid price is 268.6 and the offer price is 268.7. The offer quantity is 2500 and the bid quantity is also 2500. The open interest for RBL Bank is 29315000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

RBL Bank share price live: Today's Price range The RBL Bank stock had a low price of ₹261.6 and a high price of ₹277.5 on the current day.

RBL Bank share price Today :RBL Bank trading at ₹268.7, up 1.13% from yesterday's ₹265.7 The current data for RBL Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹268.7. There has been a percent change of 1.13, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 3, suggesting that the stock price has increased by 3 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a positive movement in its price.

RBL Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Federal Bank 145.55 -1.05 -0.72 159.25 120.9 30801.31 Punjab & Sind Bank 47.78 1.95 4.25 53.61 23.06 32384.26 RBL Bank 268.7 3.0 1.13 300.5 131.6 16110.39 Jammu & Kashmir Bank 132.15 -4.85 -3.54 139.95 44.59 13631.01 Karur Vysya Bank 170.15 0.9 0.53 176.75 92.8 13612.2

Top active options for RBL Bank Top active call options for RBL Bank at 22 Jan 10:43 were at strike price of ₹300.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹280.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹1.0 (-72.97%) & ₹2.6 (-62.86%) respectively. Top active put options for RBL Bank at 22 Jan 10:43 were at strike price of ₹260.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹240.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹0.95 (-90.16%) & ₹0.3 (-91.18%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

RBL Bank January futures opened at 263.0 as against previous close of 264.0 RBL Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 268.7, with a bid price of 268.6 and an offer price of 268.7. The offer quantity stands at 2500 shares, while the bid quantity is also 2500 shares. The stock has an open interest of 29315000.

RBL Bank share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -9.19% 3 Months -0.99% 6 Months 19.7% YTD -5.03% 1 Year 58.55%

RBL Bank share price Live :RBL Bank closed at ₹265.7 on last trading day On the last day of trading for RBL Bank on the BSE, a total volume of 728,025 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹265.7.