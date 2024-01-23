Hello User
RBL Bank share price Today Live Updates : RBL Bank stocks plummet as investors sell-off

LIVE UPDATES
8 min read . 11:37 AM IST
Livemint

RBL Bank stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2024, by -2.03 %. The stock closed at 268.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 263.25 per share. Investors should monitor RBL Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

RBL Bank Stock Price Today

RBL Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, RBL Bank opened at 269.85 and closed at 268.7. The high and low for the day were also 269.85. The market capitalization of the bank is 16,289.31 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 300.5 and 131.6 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 4981 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 11:37 AM IST RBL Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Federal Bank143.4-2.15-1.48159.25120.930346.32
Punjab & Sind Bank48.060.280.5953.6123.0632574.04
RBL Bank261.4-7.3-2.72300.5131.615672.71
Jammu & Kashmir Bank135.653.52.65139.9544.5913992.02
Karur Vysya Bank186.716.99.95176.7592.814936.22
23 Jan 2024, 11:23 AM IST RBL Bank January futures opened at 271.0 as against previous close of 268.7

RBL Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 263.05. The bid price is 262.25, and the offer price is 262.75. There is an offer quantity of 2500 and a bid quantity of 2500. The open interest for RBL Bank is 28,642,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Jan 2024, 11:17 AM IST RBL Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of RBL Bank stock is 262.4, while the high price is 271.85.

23 Jan 2024, 11:10 AM IST RBL Bank share price Live :RBL Bank trading at ₹263.25, down -2.03% from yesterday's ₹268.7

The current price of RBL Bank stock is 263.25. It has experienced a percent change of -2.03, indicating a decline in value. The net change is -5.45, suggesting a decrease in the stock's price.

Click here for RBL Bank Dividend

23 Jan 2024, 10:56 AM IST Top active options for RBL Bank

Top active call options for RBL Bank at 23 Jan 10:56 were at strike price of 300.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 290.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 0.35 (-68.18%) & 0.35 (-80.56%) respectively.

Top active put options for RBL Bank at 23 Jan 10:56 were at strike price of 250.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 270.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 0.15 (+57.14%) & 6.75 (+35.0%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Jan 2024, 10:20 AM IST RBL Bank share price Today :RBL Bank trading at ₹263.5, down -1.94% from yesterday's ₹268.7

The current data for RBL Bank stock shows that the price is 263.5. It has experienced a percent change of -1.94, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -5.2, suggesting a decline in the stock price. Overall, these data indicate a negative trend for RBL Bank stock.

23 Jan 2024, 10:13 AM IST RBL Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The RBL Bank stock reached a low of 263.55 and a high of 271.85 on the current day.

23 Jan 2024, 09:53 AM IST RBL Bank Live Updates

23 Jan 2024, 09:48 AM IST RBL Bank share price NSE Live :RBL Bank trading at ₹267.25, down -0.54% from yesterday's ₹268.7

The current price of RBL Bank stock is 267.25, with a percent change of -0.54 and a net change of -1.45. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.54% and the value has dropped by 1.45 rupees.

23 Jan 2024, 09:38 AM IST RBL Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-8.2%
3 Months0.67%
6 Months21.25%
YTD-3.8%
1 Year58.24%
23 Jan 2024, 09:13 AM IST RBL Bank share price Live :RBL Bank closed at ₹268.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, RBL Bank had a volume of 4981 shares being traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 268.7.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.