RBL Bank share price Today Live Updates : RBL Bank stocks plummet as investors sell-off

RBL Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Federal Bank 143.4 -2.15 -1.48 159.25 120.9 30346.32 Punjab & Sind Bank 48.06 0.28 0.59 53.61 23.06 32574.04 RBL Bank 261.4 -7.3 -2.72 300.5 131.6 15672.71 Jammu & Kashmir Bank 135.65 3.5 2.65 139.95 44.59 13992.02 Karur Vysya Bank 186.7 16.9 9.95 176.75 92.8 14936.22

RBL Bank January futures opened at 271.0 as against previous close of 268.7 RBL Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 263.05. The bid price is 262.25, and the offer price is 262.75. There is an offer quantity of 2500 and a bid quantity of 2500. The open interest for RBL Bank is 28,642,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

RBL Bank share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of RBL Bank stock is ₹262.4, while the high price is ₹271.85.

RBL Bank share price Live :RBL Bank trading at ₹263.25, down -2.03% from yesterday's ₹268.7 The current price of RBL Bank stock is ₹263.25. It has experienced a percent change of -2.03, indicating a decline in value. The net change is -5.45, suggesting a decrease in the stock's price. Click here for RBL Bank Dividend {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top active options for RBL Bank Top active call options for RBL Bank at 23 Jan 10:56 were at strike price of ₹300.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹290.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹0.35 (-68.18%) & ₹0.35 (-80.56%) respectively. Top active put options for RBL Bank at 23 Jan 10:56 were at strike price of ₹250.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹270.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹0.15 (+57.14%) & ₹6.75 (+35.0%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

RBL Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Federal Bank 143.9 -1.65 -1.13 159.25 120.9 30452.13 Punjab & Sind Bank 47.69 -0.09 -0.19 53.61 23.06 32323.26 RBL Bank 264.2 -4.5 -1.67 300.5 131.6 15840.59 Jammu & Kashmir Bank 139.0 6.85 5.18 139.95 44.59 14337.57 Karur Vysya Bank 183.6 13.8 8.13 176.75 92.8 14688.21 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

RBL Bank share price Today :RBL Bank trading at ₹263.5, down -1.94% from yesterday's ₹268.7 The current data for RBL Bank stock shows that the price is ₹263.5. It has experienced a percent change of -1.94, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -5.2, suggesting a decline in the stock price. Overall, these data indicate a negative trend for RBL Bank stock.

RBL Bank January futures opened at 271.0 as against previous close of 268.7 RBL Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 264.65. The bid price is 264.4, while the offer price is 264.75. The offer quantity stands at 10,000 shares, while the bid quantity is 5,000 shares. The open interest for RBL Bank is at 29,187,500 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

RBL Bank share price live: Today's Price range The RBL Bank stock reached a low of ₹263.55 and a high of ₹271.85 on the current day.

RBL Bank Live Updates {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

RBL Bank share price NSE Live :RBL Bank trading at ₹267.25, down -0.54% from yesterday's ₹268.7 The current price of RBL Bank stock is ₹267.25, with a percent change of -0.54 and a net change of -1.45. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.54% and the value has dropped by 1.45 rupees.

RBL Bank share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -8.2% 3 Months 0.67% 6 Months 21.25% YTD -3.8% 1 Year 58.24%