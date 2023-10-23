Hello User
RBL Bank share price Today Live Updates : RBL Bank stock plummets as investors retreat

LIVE UPDATES
19 min read . 01:54 PM IST
Livemint

RBL Bank stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -3.26 %. The stock closed at 243.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 235.7 per share. Investors should monitor RBL Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

RBL Bank

On the last day, RBL Bank's stock opened at 243.45 and closed at 245.75. The stock's high for the day was 247.5, while the low was 240.45. The market capitalization of RBL Bank is 14,647.88 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 256.6, and the 52-week low is 119.45. The volume of shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for RBL Bank was 547,808.

23 Oct 2023, 01:54 PM IST RBL Bank share price update :RBL Bank trading at ₹235.7, down -3.26% from yesterday's ₹243.65

The current data shows that the stock price of RBL Bank is 235.7, which represents a decrease of 3.26% from the previous trading day. The net change in price is -7.95. This suggests that the stock has experienced a decline in value.

23 Oct 2023, 01:41 PM IST RBL Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days244.02
10 Days245.18
20 Days244.72
50 Days235.05
100 Days214.18
300 Days184.87
23 Oct 2023, 01:26 PM IST Top active options for RBL Bank

Top active call options for RBL Bank at 23 Oct 13:26 were at strike price of 250.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 255.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.6 (-80.65%) & 0.35 (-80.56%) respectively.

Top active put options for RBL Bank at 23 Oct 13:26 were at strike price of 240.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 235.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 7.9 (+154.84%) & 4.6 (+196.77%) respectively.

23 Oct 2023, 01:14 PM IST RBL Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The RBL Bank stock reached a low price of 232.05 and a high price of 255.10.

23 Oct 2023, 01:02 PM IST RBL Bank share price update :RBL Bank trading at ₹233.4, down -4.21% from yesterday's ₹243.65

The current data for RBL Bank stock shows that the price is 233.4 with a percent change of -4.21 and a net change of -10.25. This means that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a significant drop of 10.25 points. Investors should take note of this negative change and monitor the stock closely for any further fluctuations.

23 Oct 2023, 12:55 PM IST RBL Bank Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 12:53 PM IST RBL Bank October futures opened at 246.45 as against previous close of 244.65

RBL Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 239.3. The bid price is 238.75, and the offer price is 239.0. The offer quantity is 10,000, and the bid quantity is also 10,000. The open interest stands at 46,735,000.

23 Oct 2023, 12:41 PM IST RBL Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bank Of Maharashtra41.07-2.71-6.1951.918.027642.15
Punjab & Sind Bank38.89-1.54-3.8153.6114.7526358.81
RBL Bank239.2-4.45-1.83256.6119.4514341.67
Karur Vysya Bank142.4-1.05-0.73151.9582.7511392.17
Jammu & Kashmir Bank102.3-4.5-4.21117.6528.310554.27
23 Oct 2023, 12:39 PM IST RBL Bank share price Live :RBL Bank trading at ₹239.3, down -1.79% from yesterday's ₹243.65

The current data for RBL Bank stock shows that the price is at 239.3, with a percent change of -1.79 and a net change of -4.35. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, as the percent change and net change are negative. The stock price is now lower than its previous value.

23 Oct 2023, 12:24 PM IST RBL Bank share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy5554
Buy2222
Hold4443
Sell7777
Strong Sell1111
23 Oct 2023, 12:11 PM IST RBL Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The RBL Bank stock had a low price of 236.6 and a high price of 255.1 on the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 12:07 PM IST Top active options for RBL Bank

Top active call options for RBL Bank at 23 Oct 12:07 were at strike price of 250.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 255.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.9 (-70.97%) & 0.55 (-69.44%) respectively.

Top active put options for RBL Bank at 23 Oct 12:07 were at strike price of 240.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 245.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 5.65 (+82.26%) & 9.15 (+79.41%) respectively.

23 Oct 2023, 11:47 AM IST RBL Bank share price Live :RBL Bank trading at ₹236.65, down -2.87% from yesterday's ₹243.65

Based on the current data of RBL Bank stock, the price is 236.65 with a percent change of -2.87 and a net change of -7. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a negative percent change and a decrease in price.

23 Oct 2023, 11:33 AM IST RBL Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bank Of Maharashtra41.66-2.12-4.8451.918.028039.25
Punjab & Sind Bank39.17-1.26-3.1253.6114.7526548.59
RBL Bank238.9-4.75-1.95256.6119.4514323.68
Karur Vysya Bank141.5-1.95-1.36151.9582.7511320.17
Jammu & Kashmir Bank103.7-3.1-2.9117.6528.310698.71
23 Oct 2023, 11:24 AM IST RBL Bank share price NSE Live :RBL Bank trading at ₹238.85, down -1.97% from yesterday's ₹243.65

As of the current data, the RBL Bank stock is priced at 238.85, with a percent change of -1.97 and a net change of -4.8. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value and is currently trading lower than its previous price.

23 Oct 2023, 11:20 AM IST RBL Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The RBL Bank stock experienced a low price of 238.3 and a high price of 255.1 on the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 10:55 AM IST Top active options for RBL Bank

Top active call options for RBL Bank at 23 Oct 10:55 were at strike price of 250.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 255.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 1.0 (-67.74%) & 0.65 (-63.89%) respectively.

Top active put options for RBL Bank at 23 Oct 10:55 were at strike price of 240.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 245.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 4.95 (+59.68%) & 8.2 (+60.78%) respectively.

23 Oct 2023, 10:35 AM IST RBL Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bank Of Maharashtra42.04-1.74-3.9751.918.028295.01
Punjab & Sind Bank39.32-1.11-2.7553.6114.7526650.26
RBL Bank239.15-4.5-1.85256.6119.4514338.67
Karur Vysya Bank140.0-3.45-2.41151.9582.7511200.16
Jammu & Kashmir Bank104.1-2.7-2.53117.6528.310739.97
23 Oct 2023, 10:27 AM IST RBL Bank share price NSE Live :RBL Bank trading at ₹240.6, down -1.25% from yesterday's ₹243.65

The current data for RBL Bank stock shows that the price is 240.6 with a percent change of -1.25 and a net change of -3.05. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.25% and the actual decrease in price is 3.05.

23 Oct 2023, 10:27 AM IST RBL Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of RBL Bank stock today was 240.3, while the high price reached 255.1.

23 Oct 2023, 10:12 AM IST RBL Bank October futures opened at 246.45 as against previous close of 244.65

RBL Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 244.2. The bid price is slightly lower at 243.6, indicating the maximum price buyers are willing to pay. On the other hand, the offer price is 243.9, indicating the minimum price sellers are willing to accept. The offer quantity is 5000, representing the number of shares available for sale, while the bid quantity is 15000, indicating the number of shares buyers are willing to purchase. The open interest stands at 47595000.

23 Oct 2023, 10:01 AM IST RBL Bank share price update :RBL Bank trading at ₹244.85, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹243.65

The current stock price of RBL Bank is 244.85 with a percent change of 0.49 and a net change of 1.2. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.49% or 1.2 points.

23 Oct 2023, 09:36 AM IST RBL Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.79%
3 Months12.46%
6 Months65.53%
YTD36.23%
1 Year89.75%
23 Oct 2023, 09:09 AM IST RBL Bank share price Today :RBL Bank trading at ₹243.5, down -0.92% from yesterday's ₹245.75

The current data for RBL Bank stock shows that the price is at 243.5, with a decrease of -0.92% or -2.25 points. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

23 Oct 2023, 08:03 AM IST RBL Bank share price Live :RBL Bank closed at ₹245.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for RBL Bank on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 547,808. The closing price for the stock was 245.75.

