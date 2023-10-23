RBL Bank share price Today Live Updates : RBL Bank stock plummets as investors retreat

RBL Bank share price update :RBL Bank trading at ₹235.7, down -3.26% from yesterday's ₹243.65 The current data shows that the stock price of RBL Bank is ₹235.7, which represents a decrease of 3.26% from the previous trading day. The net change in price is -7.95. This suggests that the stock has experienced a decline in value.

RBL Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 244.02 10 Days 245.18 20 Days 244.72 50 Days 235.05 100 Days 214.18 300 Days 184.87 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top active options for RBL Bank Top active call options for RBL Bank at 23 Oct 13:26 were at strike price of ₹250.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹255.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.6 (-80.65%) & ₹0.35 (-80.56%) respectively. Top active put options for RBL Bank at 23 Oct 13:26 were at strike price of ₹240.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹235.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹7.9 (+154.84%) & ₹4.6 (+196.77%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

RBL Bank share price live: Today's Price range The RBL Bank stock reached a low price of ₹232.05 and a high price of ₹255.10. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

RBL Bank share price update :RBL Bank trading at ₹233.4, down -4.21% from yesterday's ₹243.65 The current data for RBL Bank stock shows that the price is ₹233.4 with a percent change of -4.21 and a net change of -10.25. This means that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a significant drop of 10.25 points. Investors should take note of this negative change and monitor the stock closely for any further fluctuations.

RBL Bank Live Updates {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

RBL Bank October futures opened at 246.45 as against previous close of 244.65 RBL Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 239.3. The bid price is 238.75, and the offer price is 239.0. The offer quantity is 10,000, and the bid quantity is also 10,000. The open interest stands at 46,735,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

RBL Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Bank Of Maharashtra 41.07 -2.71 -6.19 51.9 18.0 27642.15 Punjab & Sind Bank 38.89 -1.54 -3.81 53.61 14.75 26358.81 RBL Bank 239.2 -4.45 -1.83 256.6 119.45 14341.67 Karur Vysya Bank 142.4 -1.05 -0.73 151.95 82.75 11392.17 Jammu & Kashmir Bank 102.3 -4.5 -4.21 117.65 28.3 10554.27 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

RBL Bank share price Live :RBL Bank trading at ₹239.3, down -1.79% from yesterday's ₹243.65 The current data for RBL Bank stock shows that the price is at ₹239.3, with a percent change of -1.79 and a net change of -4.35. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, as the percent change and net change are negative. The stock price is now lower than its previous value. Click here for RBL Bank AGM

RBL Bank share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 5 5 5 4 Buy 2 2 2 2 Hold 4 4 4 3 Sell 7 7 7 7 Strong Sell 1 1 1 1 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

RBL Bank share price live: Today's Price range The RBL Bank stock had a low price of ₹236.6 and a high price of ₹255.1 on the current day.

Top active options for RBL Bank Top active call options for RBL Bank at 23 Oct 12:07 were at strike price of ₹250.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹255.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.9 (-70.97%) & ₹0.55 (-69.44%) respectively. Top active put options for RBL Bank at 23 Oct 12:07 were at strike price of ₹240.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹245.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹5.65 (+82.26%) & ₹9.15 (+79.41%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

RBL Bank share price Live :RBL Bank trading at ₹236.65, down -2.87% from yesterday's ₹243.65 Based on the current data of RBL Bank stock, the price is ₹236.65 with a percent change of -2.87 and a net change of -7. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a negative percent change and a decrease in price. Click here for RBL Bank News

RBL Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Bank Of Maharashtra 41.66 -2.12 -4.84 51.9 18.0 28039.25 Punjab & Sind Bank 39.17 -1.26 -3.12 53.61 14.75 26548.59 RBL Bank 238.9 -4.75 -1.95 256.6 119.45 14323.68 Karur Vysya Bank 141.5 -1.95 -1.36 151.95 82.75 11320.17 Jammu & Kashmir Bank 103.7 -3.1 -2.9 117.65 28.3 10698.71

RBL Bank share price NSE Live :RBL Bank trading at ₹238.85, down -1.97% from yesterday's ₹243.65 As of the current data, the RBL Bank stock is priced at ₹238.85, with a percent change of -1.97 and a net change of -4.8. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value and is currently trading lower than its previous price.

RBL Bank share price live: Today's Price range The RBL Bank stock experienced a low price of ₹238.3 and a high price of ₹255.1 on the current day.

Top active options for RBL Bank Top active call options for RBL Bank at 23 Oct 10:55 were at strike price of ₹250.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹255.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹1.0 (-67.74%) & ₹0.65 (-63.89%) respectively. Top active put options for RBL Bank at 23 Oct 10:55 were at strike price of ₹240.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹245.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹4.95 (+59.68%) & ₹8.2 (+60.78%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

RBL Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Bank Of Maharashtra 42.04 -1.74 -3.97 51.9 18.0 28295.01 Punjab & Sind Bank 39.32 -1.11 -2.75 53.61 14.75 26650.26 RBL Bank 239.15 -4.5 -1.85 256.6 119.45 14338.67 Karur Vysya Bank 140.0 -3.45 -2.41 151.95 82.75 11200.16 Jammu & Kashmir Bank 104.1 -2.7 -2.53 117.65 28.3 10739.97

RBL Bank share price NSE Live :RBL Bank trading at ₹240.6, down -1.25% from yesterday's ₹243.65 The current data for RBL Bank stock shows that the price is ₹240.6 with a percent change of -1.25 and a net change of -3.05. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.25% and the actual decrease in price is ₹3.05.

RBL Bank share price live: Today's Price range The low price of RBL Bank stock today was ₹240.3, while the high price reached ₹255.1.

RBL Bank October futures opened at 246.45 as against previous close of 244.65 RBL Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 244.2. The bid price is slightly lower at 243.6, indicating the maximum price buyers are willing to pay. On the other hand, the offer price is 243.9, indicating the minimum price sellers are willing to accept. The offer quantity is 5000, representing the number of shares available for sale, while the bid quantity is 15000, indicating the number of shares buyers are willing to purchase. The open interest stands at 47595000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

RBL Bank share price update :RBL Bank trading at ₹244.85, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹243.65 The current stock price of RBL Bank is ₹244.85 with a percent change of 0.49 and a net change of 1.2. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.49% or 1.2 points.

RBL Bank Live Updates

RBL Bank share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -0.79% 3 Months 12.46% 6 Months 65.53% YTD 36.23% 1 Year 89.75%

RBL Bank share price Today :RBL Bank trading at ₹243.5, down -0.92% from yesterday's ₹245.75 The current data for RBL Bank stock shows that the price is at ₹243.5, with a decrease of -0.92% or -2.25 points. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.