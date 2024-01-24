Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

RBL Bank Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

RBL Bank stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2024, by -5.64 %. The stock closed at 268.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 253.55 per share. Investors should monitor RBL Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

RBL Bank Stock Price Today

RBL Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, RBL Bank opened at 269.85 and closed at 268.7. The stock reached a high of 271.85 and a low of 250. The market capitalization of the bank is 15,305.38 crore. The 52-week high for RBL Bank is 300.5, while the 52-week low is 131.6. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,100,631 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST RBL Bank share price Live :RBL Bank closed at ₹268.7 on last trading day

On the last day, RBL Bank had a trading volume of 1,100,631 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 268.7 per share.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.