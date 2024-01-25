RBL Bank share price Today Live Updates : RBL Bank Stocks Surge Higher

RBL Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, RBL Bank's stock opened at ₹252.85 and closed at ₹253.55. The high for the day was ₹260.85, while the low was ₹251.15. The market capitalization of RBL Bank is currently ₹15,688.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹300.5, and the 52-week low is ₹131.6. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 604,280.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-8.13%
|3 Months
|3.87%
|6 Months
|8.61%
|YTD
|-6.98%
|1 Year
|61.62%
The current data for RBL Bank stock shows that the price is ₹262, with a percent change of 0.81 and a net change of 2.1. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.81% and the net change in price is 2.1.
On the last day of trading, RBL Bank on the BSE recorded a volume of 604,280 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹253.55.
