RBL Bank share price Today Live Updates : RBL Bank Stocks Surge Higher

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:39 AM IST
RBL Bank stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 0.81 %. The stock closed at 259.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 262 per share. Investors should monitor RBL Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

RBL Bank Stock Price Today

RBL Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, RBL Bank's stock opened at 252.85 and closed at 253.55. The high for the day was 260.85, while the low was 251.15. The market capitalization of RBL Bank is currently 15,688.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 300.5, and the 52-week low is 131.6. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 604,280.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:39 AM IST RBL Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-8.13%
3 Months3.87%
6 Months8.61%
YTD-6.98%
1 Year61.62%
25 Jan 2024, 09:25 AM IST RBL Bank share price Today :RBL Bank trading at ₹262, up 0.81% from yesterday's ₹259.9

The current data for RBL Bank stock shows that the price is 262, with a percent change of 0.81 and a net change of 2.1. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.81% and the net change in price is 2.1.

25 Jan 2024, 08:24 AM IST RBL Bank share price Live :RBL Bank closed at ₹253.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, RBL Bank on the BSE recorded a volume of 604,280 shares. The closing price for the day was 253.55.

