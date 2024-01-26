Hello User
RBL Bank share price Today Live Updates : RBL Bank shares drop in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

RBL Bank stock price went down today, 26 Jan 2024, by -1.4 %. The stock closed at 259.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 256.25 per share. Investors should monitor RBL Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

RBL Bank Stock Price Today

RBL Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, RBL Bank opened at 260.85 and closed at 259.9. The stock reached a high of 263.4 and a low of 251.75 during the day. The market capitalization of RBL Bank is currently at 15,468.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 300.5 and the 52-week low is 131.6. On the BSE, a total of 419,677 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:08 AM IST RBL Bank share price Today :RBL Bank trading at ₹256.25, down -1.4% from yesterday's ₹259.9

The current stock price of RBL Bank is 256.25. It has experienced a percent change of -1.4 and a net change of -3.65. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

26 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST RBL Bank share price Live :RBL Bank closed at ₹259.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, RBL Bank on the BSE had a volume of 419,677 shares. The closing price for the stock was 259.9.

