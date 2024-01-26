RBL Bank share price Today Live Updates : RBL Bank shares drop in trading today

RBL Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, RBL Bank opened at ₹260.85 and closed at ₹259.9. The stock reached a high of ₹263.4 and a low of ₹251.75 during the day. The market capitalization of RBL Bank is currently at ₹15,468.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹300.5 and the 52-week low is ₹131.6. On the BSE, a total of 419,677 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of RBL Bank is ₹256.25. It has experienced a percent change of -1.4 and a net change of -3.65. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.
