RBL Bank share price Today Live Updates : RBL Bank closed today at ₹216.4, down -4.1% from yesterday's ₹225.65

On the last day, RBL Bank opened at ₹234 and closed at ₹230.6. The stock reached a high of ₹237.35 and a low of ₹224.1 during the day. The market capitalization of RBL Bank is currently at ₹13,574.1 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹256.6 and ₹119.45 respectively. The BSE volume for RBL Bank was 377,957 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

RBL Bank share price NSE Live :RBL Bank closed today at ₹216.4, down -4.1% from yesterday's ₹225.65 The RBL Bank stock closed at ₹216.4, which represents a decrease of 4.1% compared to the previous day's closing price of ₹225.65. The net change in the stock price is -9.25.

RBL Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Bank Of Maharashtra 41.26 -0.24 -0.58 51.9 19.7 27770.03 Punjab & Sind Bank 38.3 -0.5 -1.29 53.61 15.6 25958.92 RBL Bank 216.4 -9.25 -4.1 256.6 119.45 12974.65 Karur Vysya Bank 144.05 1.7 1.19 151.95 90.45 11524.17 Equitas Small Finance Bank 93.35 0.81 0.88 101.99 47.5 10367.06

RBL Bank share price live: Today's Price range The RBL Bank stock reached a low of ₹209.85 and a high of ₹224.5 on the current day.

RBL Bank October futures opened at 224.0 as against previous close of 226.6 RBL Bank's spot price is currently at 214.85. The bid price stands at 214.5, with a bid quantity of 5000. The offer price is 214.75, and there is an offer quantity of 25000. The open interest for RBL Bank is 18315000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

RBL Bank share price NSE Live :RBL Bank trading at ₹217.7, down -3.52% from yesterday's ₹225.65 The current data for RBL Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹217.7. There has been a percent change of -3.52, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -7.95, which means that the stock price has dropped by ₹7.95. Overall, the data suggests that there has been a decline in the RBL Bank stock price.

RBL Bank Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price of RBL Bank Ltd stock is 123.40, while the 52-week high price is 256.70.

Top active options for RBL Bank Top active call options for RBL Bank at 26 Oct 14:42 were at strike price of ₹240.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹230.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.05 (-83.33%) & ₹0.1 (-91.67%) respectively. Top active put options for RBL Bank at 26 Oct 14:42 were at strike price of ₹240.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹230.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹29.5 (+133.2%) & ₹19.6 (+330.77%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

RBL Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Bank Of Maharashtra 40.9 -0.6 -1.45 51.9 19.7 27527.73 Punjab & Sind Bank 37.66 -1.14 -2.94 53.61 15.6 25525.14 RBL Bank 210.8 -14.85 -6.58 256.6 119.45 12638.89 Karur Vysya Bank 145.6 3.25 2.28 151.95 90.45 11648.17 Equitas Small Finance Bank 91.82 -0.72 -0.78 101.99 47.5 10197.14

RBL Bank share price NSE Live :RBL Bank trading at ₹210.8, down -6.58% from yesterday's ₹225.65 The current data for RBL Bank stock shows that the price is ₹210.8. There has been a significant decrease in the stock price, with a percentage change of -6.58 and a net change of -14.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decline in value.

RBL Bank share price live: Today's Price range The RBL Bank stock reached a low of ₹209.85 and a high of ₹224.5 on the current day.

RBL Bank October futures opened at 224.0 as against previous close of 226.6 RBL Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 212.35. The bid price is slightly lower at 211.85, while the offer price is slightly higher at 212.2. The offer quantity is 5000, and the bid quantity is 15000. The open interest for RBL Bank is 18000000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

RBL Bank share price update :RBL Bank trading at ₹211.05, down -6.47% from yesterday's ₹225.65 The RBL Bank stock is currently priced at ₹211.05, which represents a decrease of 6.47% in its value. The stock has experienced a net change of -14.6. This suggests that the stock has seen a significant decline in its value.

RBL Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 241.39 10 Days 243.83 20 Days 244.59 50 Days 235.24 100 Days 214.86 300 Days 185.37

Top active options for RBL Bank Top active call options for RBL Bank at 26 Oct 13:25 were at strike price of ₹240.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹250.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.05 (-83.33%) & ₹0.05 (-0.0%) respectively. Top active put options for RBL Bank at 26 Oct 13:25 were at strike price of ₹240.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹235.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹28.0 (+121.34%) & ₹22.5 (+174.39%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

RBL Bank share price Live :RBL Bank trading at ₹212.85, down -5.67% from yesterday's ₹225.65 The current data of RBL Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹212.85, which represents a decrease of 5.67%. The net change in the stock price is -12.8, indicating a significant drop in value. This suggests that RBL Bank shares are experiencing a decline in investor confidence. It is important to note that this data represents a snapshot at a specific moment in time and the stock price may fluctuate further in the future. Click here for RBL Bank Board Meetings

RBL Bank share price live: Today's Price range The low price of RBL Bank stock today was ₹212.35, while the high price reached ₹224.5.

RBL Bank Live Updates RBL BANK More Information

RBL Bank October futures opened at 224.0 as against previous close of 226.6 RBL Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 214.8. The bid price is 214.1 and the offer price is 214.75. The stock has an offer quantity of 10,000 and a bid quantity of 10,000. The open interest for RBL Bank is 17,390,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

RBL Bank share price Today :RBL Bank trading at ₹214, down -5.16% from yesterday's ₹225.65 The current data shows that the stock price of RBL Bank is ₹214, with a percent change of -5.16 and a net change of -11.65. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a significant drop of 11.65. Investors may want to pay attention to this negative trend and further analyze the factors that have led to this decline.

RBL Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Bank Of Maharashtra 40.39 -1.11 -2.67 51.9 19.7 27184.48 Punjab & Sind Bank 37.22 -1.58 -4.07 53.61 15.6 25226.92 RBL Bank 214.1 -11.55 -5.12 256.6 119.45 12836.75 Karur Vysya Bank 143.1 0.75 0.53 151.95 90.45 11448.17 Equitas Small Finance Bank 91.46 -1.08 -1.17 101.99 47.5 10157.16

RBL Bank share price live: Today's Price range The RBL Bank stock reached a low of ₹213.55 and a high of ₹224.5 today.

Top active options for RBL Bank Top active call options for RBL Bank at 26 Oct 12:00 were at strike price of ₹240.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹250.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.05 (-83.33%) & ₹0.05 (-0.0%) respectively. Top active put options for RBL Bank at 26 Oct 12:00 were at strike price of ₹240.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹220.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹26.0 (+105.53%) & ₹5.05 (+818.18%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

RBL Bank share price Today :RBL Bank trading at ₹215.25, down -4.61% from yesterday's ₹225.65 Based on the current data, the RBL Bank stock price is ₹215.25 with a percent change of -4.61 and a net change of -10.4. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decline in value, with a decrease of 4.61% and a net decrease of 10.4 points.

RBL Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Bank Of Maharashtra 39.43 -2.07 -4.99 51.9 19.7 26538.35 Punjab & Sind Bank 36.86 -1.94 -5.0 53.61 15.6 24982.92 RBL Bank 213.95 -11.7 -5.19 256.6 119.45 12827.76 Karur Vysya Bank 141.9 -0.45 -0.32 151.95 90.45 11352.17 Equitas Small Finance Bank 90.8 -1.74 -1.88 101.99 47.5 10083.87

RBL Bank October futures opened at 224.0 as against previous close of 226.6 RBL Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 214.95. The bid price stands at 214.6 with a bid quantity of 5000 shares, while the offer price is 214.9 with an offer quantity of 10000 shares. The open interest for RBL Bank is at 17980000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

RBL Bank share price live: Today's Price range The low price of RBL Bank stock today was ₹214.35, while the high price reached ₹224.5.

RBL Bank share price Today :RBL Bank trading at ₹214.6, down -4.9% from yesterday's ₹225.65 As of the current data, the stock price of RBL Bank is ₹214.6, showing a percent change of -4.9 and a net change of -11.05. This indicates a decrease in the stock price, with a significant drop of 4.9% or ₹11.05. Investors should be cautious when considering investing in RBL Bank as the stock is currently experiencing a decline.

Top active options for RBL Bank Top active call options for RBL Bank at 26 Oct 10:47 were at strike price of ₹240.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹235.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.05 (-83.33%) & ₹0.05 (-90.91%) respectively. Top active put options for RBL Bank at 26 Oct 10:47 were at strike price of ₹220.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹240.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹3.15 (+472.73%) & ₹21.7 (+71.54%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

RBL Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Bank Of Maharashtra 39.45 -2.05 -4.94 51.9 19.7 26551.81 Punjab & Sind Bank 37.3 -1.5 -3.87 53.61 15.6 25281.14 RBL Bank 217.95 -7.7 -3.41 256.6 119.45 13067.59 Karur Vysya Bank 142.0 -0.35 -0.25 151.95 90.45 11360.17 Equitas Small Finance Bank 90.25 -2.29 -2.47 101.99 47.5 10022.79

RBL Bank share price NSE Live :RBL Bank trading at ₹218, down -3.39% from yesterday's ₹225.65 The current data for RBL Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹218, with a percent change of -3.39%. This means that the stock price has decreased by 3.39% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is -7.65, indicating a decrease of ₹7.65. Overall, the stock price for RBL Bank has decreased in the given period.

RBL Bank share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of RBL Bank stock is ₹217, while the high price is ₹224.5.

RBL Bank October futures opened at 224.0 as against previous close of 226.6 RBL Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 218.5. The bid price and quantity stand at 218.6 and 5000 respectively, while the offer price and quantity are 218.75 and 5000. The stock has an open interest of 18,255,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

RBL Bank Live Updates RBL BANK More Information

RBL Bank share price update :RBL Bank trading at ₹217.8, down -3.48% from yesterday's ₹225.65 The current price of RBL Bank stock is ₹217.8, and it has experienced a percent change of -3.48. This means that the stock price has decreased by 3.48%. The net change in the stock price is -7.85, indicating a decrease of ₹7.85. Overall, the stock has shown a negative trend in terms of price movement.

RBL Bank share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -8.24% 3 Months -1.84% 6 Months 47.02% YTD 25.67% 1 Year 82.11%

RBL Bank share price Today :RBL Bank trading at ₹224.5, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹225.65 The current data of RBL Bank stock shows that the price is ₹224.5. There has been a percent change of -0.51, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.15, further indicating a decrease in value. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in price.

RBL Bank share price Live :RBL Bank closed at ₹230.6 on last trading day On the last day, RBL Bank had a trading volume of 377,957 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the shares was ₹230.6.