comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Oct 27 2023 15:59:35
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 119.9 0%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 201 1.03%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,469.55 0.41%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 912.6 0.38%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 640.7 2.27%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  RBL Bank share price Today Live Updates : RBL Bank closed today at 216.4, down -4.1% from yesterday's 225.65
BackBack

RBL Bank share price Today Live Updates : RBL Bank closed today at ₹216.4, down -4.1% from yesterday's ₹225.65

30 min read . Updated: 26 Oct 2023, 06:35 PM IST
Livemint

RBL Bank stock price went down today, 26 Oct 2023, by -4.1 %. The stock closed at 225.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 216.4 per share. Investors should monitor RBL Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

RBL BankPremium
RBL Bank

On the last day, RBL Bank opened at 234 and closed at 230.6. The stock reached a high of 237.35 and a low of 224.1 during the day. The market capitalization of RBL Bank is currently at 13,574.1 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 256.6 and 119.45 respectively. The BSE volume for RBL Bank was 377,957 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 06:35:19 PM IST

RBL Bank share price NSE Live :RBL Bank closed today at ₹216.4, down -4.1% from yesterday's ₹225.65

The RBL Bank stock closed at 216.4, which represents a decrease of 4.1% compared to the previous day's closing price of 225.65. The net change in the stock price is -9.25.

26 Oct 2023, 06:28:08 PM IST

RBL Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bank Of Maharashtra41.26-0.24-0.5851.919.727770.03
Punjab & Sind Bank38.3-0.5-1.2953.6115.625958.92
RBL Bank216.4-9.25-4.1256.6119.4512974.65
Karur Vysya Bank144.051.71.19151.9590.4511524.17
Equitas Small Finance Bank93.350.810.88101.9947.510367.06
26 Oct 2023, 05:36:39 PM IST

RBL Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The RBL Bank stock reached a low of 209.85 and a high of 224.5 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 03:21:22 PM IST

RBL Bank October futures opened at 224.0 as against previous close of 226.6

RBL Bank's spot price is currently at 214.85. The bid price stands at 214.5, with a bid quantity of 5000. The offer price is 214.75, and there is an offer quantity of 25000. The open interest for RBL Bank is 18315000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 03:19:00 PM IST

RBL Bank share price NSE Live :RBL Bank trading at ₹217.7, down -3.52% from yesterday's ₹225.65

The current data for RBL Bank stock shows that the stock price is 217.7. There has been a percent change of -3.52, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -7.95, which means that the stock price has dropped by 7.95. Overall, the data suggests that there has been a decline in the RBL Bank stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 03:15:01 PM IST

RBL Bank Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of RBL Bank Ltd stock is 123.40, while the 52-week high price is 256.70.

26 Oct 2023, 02:42:33 PM IST

Top active options for RBL Bank

Top active call options for RBL Bank at 26 Oct 14:42 were at strike price of 240.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 230.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.05 (-83.33%) & 0.1 (-91.67%) respectively.

Top active put options for RBL Bank at 26 Oct 14:42 were at strike price of 240.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 230.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 29.5 (+133.2%) & 19.6 (+330.77%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 02:30:34 PM IST

RBL Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bank Of Maharashtra40.9-0.6-1.4551.919.727527.73
Punjab & Sind Bank37.66-1.14-2.9453.6115.625525.14
RBL Bank210.8-14.85-6.58256.6119.4512638.89
Karur Vysya Bank145.63.252.28151.9590.4511648.17
Equitas Small Finance Bank91.82-0.72-0.78101.9947.510197.14
26 Oct 2023, 02:30:33 PM IST

RBL Bank share price NSE Live :RBL Bank trading at ₹210.8, down -6.58% from yesterday's ₹225.65

The current data for RBL Bank stock shows that the price is 210.8. There has been a significant decrease in the stock price, with a percentage change of -6.58 and a net change of -14.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decline in value.

26 Oct 2023, 02:23:44 PM IST

RBL Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The RBL Bank stock reached a low of 209.85 and a high of 224.5 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 02:16:32 PM IST

RBL Bank October futures opened at 224.0 as against previous close of 226.6

RBL Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 212.35. The bid price is slightly lower at 211.85, while the offer price is slightly higher at 212.2. The offer quantity is 5000, and the bid quantity is 15000. The open interest for RBL Bank is 18000000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 01:49:58 PM IST

RBL Bank share price update :RBL Bank trading at ₹211.05, down -6.47% from yesterday's ₹225.65

The RBL Bank stock is currently priced at 211.05, which represents a decrease of 6.47% in its value. The stock has experienced a net change of -14.6. This suggests that the stock has seen a significant decline in its value.

26 Oct 2023, 01:36:15 PM IST

RBL Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days241.39
10 Days243.83
20 Days244.59
50 Days235.24
100 Days214.86
300 Days185.37
26 Oct 2023, 01:25:10 PM IST

Top active options for RBL Bank

Top active call options for RBL Bank at 26 Oct 13:25 were at strike price of 240.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 250.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.05 (-83.33%) & 0.05 (-0.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for RBL Bank at 26 Oct 13:25 were at strike price of 240.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 235.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 28.0 (+121.34%) & 22.5 (+174.39%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 01:18:00 PM IST

RBL Bank share price Live :RBL Bank trading at ₹212.85, down -5.67% from yesterday's ₹225.65

The current data of RBL Bank stock shows that the stock price is 212.85, which represents a decrease of 5.67%. The net change in the stock price is -12.8, indicating a significant drop in value. This suggests that RBL Bank shares are experiencing a decline in investor confidence. It is important to note that this data represents a snapshot at a specific moment in time and the stock price may fluctuate further in the future.

Click here for RBL Bank Board Meetings

26 Oct 2023, 01:12:01 PM IST

RBL Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of RBL Bank stock today was 212.35, while the high price reached 224.5.

26 Oct 2023, 12:56:33 PM IST

RBL Bank Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 12:44:49 PM IST

RBL Bank October futures opened at 224.0 as against previous close of 226.6

RBL Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 214.8. The bid price is 214.1 and the offer price is 214.75. The stock has an offer quantity of 10,000 and a bid quantity of 10,000. The open interest for RBL Bank is 17,390,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 12:40:34 PM IST

RBL Bank share price Today :RBL Bank trading at ₹214, down -5.16% from yesterday's ₹225.65

The current data shows that the stock price of RBL Bank is 214, with a percent change of -5.16 and a net change of -11.65. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a significant drop of 11.65. Investors may want to pay attention to this negative trend and further analyze the factors that have led to this decline.

26 Oct 2023, 12:39:48 PM IST

RBL Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bank Of Maharashtra40.39-1.11-2.6751.919.727184.48
Punjab & Sind Bank37.22-1.58-4.0753.6115.625226.92
RBL Bank214.1-11.55-5.12256.6119.4512836.75
Karur Vysya Bank143.10.750.53151.9590.4511448.17
Equitas Small Finance Bank91.46-1.08-1.17101.9947.510157.16
26 Oct 2023, 12:10:46 PM IST

RBL Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The RBL Bank stock reached a low of 213.55 and a high of 224.5 today.

26 Oct 2023, 12:00:02 PM IST

Top active options for RBL Bank

Top active call options for RBL Bank at 26 Oct 12:00 were at strike price of 240.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 250.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.05 (-83.33%) & 0.05 (-0.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for RBL Bank at 26 Oct 12:00 were at strike price of 240.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 220.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 26.0 (+105.53%) & 5.05 (+818.18%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 11:50:30 AM IST

RBL Bank share price Today :RBL Bank trading at ₹215.25, down -4.61% from yesterday's ₹225.65

Based on the current data, the RBL Bank stock price is 215.25 with a percent change of -4.61 and a net change of -10.4. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decline in value, with a decrease of 4.61% and a net decrease of 10.4 points.

26 Oct 2023, 11:32:47 AM IST

RBL Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bank Of Maharashtra39.43-2.07-4.9951.919.726538.35
Punjab & Sind Bank36.86-1.94-5.053.6115.624982.92
RBL Bank213.95-11.7-5.19256.6119.4512827.76
Karur Vysya Bank141.9-0.45-0.32151.9590.4511352.17
Equitas Small Finance Bank90.8-1.74-1.88101.9947.510083.87
26 Oct 2023, 11:31:00 AM IST

RBL Bank October futures opened at 224.0 as against previous close of 226.6

RBL Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 214.95. The bid price stands at 214.6 with a bid quantity of 5000 shares, while the offer price is 214.9 with an offer quantity of 10000 shares. The open interest for RBL Bank is at 17980000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 11:20:05 AM IST

RBL Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of RBL Bank stock today was 214.35, while the high price reached 224.5.

26 Oct 2023, 11:09:02 AM IST

RBL Bank share price Today :RBL Bank trading at ₹214.6, down -4.9% from yesterday's ₹225.65

As of the current data, the stock price of RBL Bank is 214.6, showing a percent change of -4.9 and a net change of -11.05. This indicates a decrease in the stock price, with a significant drop of 4.9% or 11.05. Investors should be cautious when considering investing in RBL Bank as the stock is currently experiencing a decline.

26 Oct 2023, 10:47:24 AM IST

Top active options for RBL Bank

Top active call options for RBL Bank at 26 Oct 10:47 were at strike price of 240.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 235.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.05 (-83.33%) & 0.05 (-90.91%) respectively.

Top active put options for RBL Bank at 26 Oct 10:47 were at strike price of 220.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 240.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 3.15 (+472.73%) & 21.7 (+71.54%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 10:44:42 AM IST

RBL Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bank Of Maharashtra39.45-2.05-4.9451.919.726551.81
Punjab & Sind Bank37.3-1.5-3.8753.6115.625281.14
RBL Bank217.95-7.7-3.41256.6119.4513067.59
Karur Vysya Bank142.0-0.35-0.25151.9590.4511360.17
Equitas Small Finance Bank90.25-2.29-2.47101.9947.510022.79
26 Oct 2023, 10:42:37 AM IST

RBL Bank share price NSE Live :RBL Bank trading at ₹218, down -3.39% from yesterday's ₹225.65

The current data for RBL Bank stock shows that the stock price is 218, with a percent change of -3.39%. This means that the stock price has decreased by 3.39% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is -7.65, indicating a decrease of 7.65. Overall, the stock price for RBL Bank has decreased in the given period.

26 Oct 2023, 10:29:31 AM IST

RBL Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of RBL Bank stock is 217, while the high price is 224.5.

26 Oct 2023, 10:09:35 AM IST

RBL Bank October futures opened at 224.0 as against previous close of 226.6

RBL Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 218.5. The bid price and quantity stand at 218.6 and 5000 respectively, while the offer price and quantity are 218.75 and 5000. The stock has an open interest of 18,255,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 10:02:59 AM IST

RBL Bank Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 09:47:21 AM IST

RBL Bank share price update :RBL Bank trading at ₹217.8, down -3.48% from yesterday's ₹225.65

The current price of RBL Bank stock is 217.8, and it has experienced a percent change of -3.48. This means that the stock price has decreased by 3.48%. The net change in the stock price is -7.85, indicating a decrease of 7.85. Overall, the stock has shown a negative trend in terms of price movement.

26 Oct 2023, 09:35:33 AM IST

RBL Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-8.24%
3 Months-1.84%
6 Months47.02%
YTD25.67%
1 Year82.11%
26 Oct 2023, 09:11:02 AM IST

RBL Bank share price Today :RBL Bank trading at ₹224.5, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹225.65

The current data of RBL Bank stock shows that the price is 224.5. There has been a percent change of -0.51, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.15, further indicating a decrease in value. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in price.

26 Oct 2023, 08:24:38 AM IST

RBL Bank share price Live :RBL Bank closed at ₹230.6 on last trading day

On the last day, RBL Bank had a trading volume of 377,957 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the shares was 230.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App