Fri Oct 27 2023 15:59:35
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 119.9 0%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 201 1.03%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,469.55 0.41%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 912.6 0.38%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 640.7 2.27%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/ RBL Bank share price Today Live Updates : RBL Bank closed today at 226.05, up 4.46% from yesterday's 216.4
RBL Bank share price Today Live Updates : RBL Bank closed today at ₹226.05, up 4.46% from yesterday's ₹216.4

29 min read . Updated: 27 Oct 2023, 06:41 PM IST
Livemint

RBL Bank stock price went up today, 27 Oct 2023, by 4.46 %. The stock closed at 216.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 226.05 per share. Investors should monitor RBL Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

RBL BankPremium
RBL Bank

On the last day, RBL Bank opened at 224.5 and closed at 225.65. The stock's high for the day was 224.5 and the low was 209.85. The market capitalization of RBL Bank is currently at 13,017.66 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 256.6 and the 52-week low is 119.45. The BSE volume for RBL Bank on the last day was 998,342 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Oct 2023, 06:41:19 PM IST

RBL Bank share price NSE Live :RBL Bank closed today at ₹226.05, up 4.46% from yesterday's ₹216.4

Today, RBL Bank stock closed at 226.05, showing a percent change of 4.46. This means that the stock increased by 4.46% compared to yesterday's closing price of 216.40. The net change in the stock price was 9.65. Overall, RBL Bank had a positive trading day, with the stock price seeing a significant increase.

27 Oct 2023, 06:16:38 PM IST

RBL Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bank Of Maharashtra42.391.132.7451.919.728530.57
Punjab & Sind Bank39.511.443.7853.6115.626779.03
RBL Bank226.059.654.46256.6119.4513553.24
Karur Vysya Bank145.651.61.11151.9590.4511652.17
Equitas Small Finance Bank93.0-0.35-0.37101.9947.510328.19
27 Oct 2023, 05:41:22 PM IST

RBL Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The RBL Bank stock had a low price of 217.2 and a high price of 230.9 for the day.

27 Oct 2023, 03:20:41 PM IST

RBL Bank October futures opened at 221.0 as against previous close of 218.75

RBL Bank's spot price is currently at 225.9, with a bid price of 227.4 and an offer price of 227.55. The offer quantity is 2500, while the bid quantity is also 2500. The open interest for RBL Bank stands at 41,832,500.

27 Oct 2023, 03:01:45 PM IST

RBL Bank share price NSE Live :RBL Bank trading at ₹226.1, up 4.48% from yesterday's ₹216.4

Based on the current data, the RBL Bank stock has a price of 226.1. The stock has experienced a percent change of 4.48, indicating a positive movement in its value. The net change in the stock price is 9.7, suggesting an increase.

27 Oct 2023, 02:46:12 PM IST

Top active options for RBL Bank

Top active call options for RBL Bank at 27 Oct 14:46 were at strike price of 230.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 240.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 8.2 (+51.85%) & 4.8 (+60.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for RBL Bank at 27 Oct 14:46 were at strike price of 220.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 230.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 6.2 (-54.24%) & 11.0 (-44.16%) respectively.

27 Oct 2023, 02:40:53 PM IST

27 Oct 2023, 02:25:55 PM IST

RBL Bank share price update :RBL Bank trading at ₹225.95, up 4.41% from yesterday's ₹216.4

The current data for RBL Bank stock shows that the stock price is 225.95, with a percent change of 4.41 and a net change of 9.55. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value, with a positive percent change and net change. This suggests that there may be positive market sentiment and investor confidence in the stock. However, it is important to note that this data provides only a snapshot of the stock's performance at a specific point in time and may not be indicative of future trends. It is recommended to conduct further research and analysis before making any investment decisions.

27 Oct 2023, 02:25:03 PM IST

27 Oct 2023, 02:15:59 PM IST

RBL Bank October futures opened at 221.0 as against previous close of 218.75

RBL Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 225.25. The bid price and offer price are 226.7 and 226.9 respectively, with bid quantity and offer quantity both at 2500. The open interest for RBL Bank is 41542500.

27 Oct 2023, 01:49:46 PM IST

RBL Bank share price Live :RBL Bank trading at ₹225.45, up 4.18% from yesterday's ₹216.4

The current data shows that the stock price of RBL Bank is 225.45, with a percent change of 4.18 and a net change of 9.05. This indicates that the stock has seen a significant increase in value, as both the percent change and net change are positive. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the exact reason for this increase or to make any predictions about future performance.

Click here for RBL Bank Key Metrics

27 Oct 2023, 01:38:25 PM IST

RBL Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days237.39
10 Days241.54
20 Days243.98
50 Days235.27
100 Days215.49
300 Days185.61
27 Oct 2023, 01:26:12 PM IST

Top active options for RBL Bank

Top active call options for RBL Bank at 27 Oct 13:26 were at strike price of 230.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 240.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 7.85 (+45.37%) & 4.75 (+58.33%) respectively.

Top active put options for RBL Bank at 27 Oct 13:26 were at strike price of 220.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 230.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 6.55 (-51.66%) & 11.6 (-41.12%) respectively.

27 Oct 2023, 01:15:25 PM IST

27 Oct 2023, 01:02:05 PM IST

RBL Bank share price Live :RBL Bank trading at ₹225.5, up 4.21% from yesterday's ₹216.4

The current data of RBL Bank stock shows that the price is 225.5, which represents a 4.21% increase. The net change in the stock price is 9.1. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement and has gained value.

Click here for RBL Bank Board Meetings

27 Oct 2023, 12:58:08 PM IST

RBL Bank Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 12:50:50 PM IST

RBL Bank October futures opened at 221.0 as against previous close of 218.75

RBL Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 225.35. The bid price is 226.75, while the offer price is 226.95. There is a bid quantity of 7500 shares and offer quantity of 7500 shares. The open interest stands at 41,455,000.

27 Oct 2023, 12:33:03 PM IST

RBL Bank share price NSE Live :RBL Bank trading at ₹225.35, up 4.14% from yesterday's ₹216.4

The current stock price of RBL Bank is 225.35, and it has increased by 4.14% or 8.95. This indicates a positive trend in the stock's performance.

27 Oct 2023, 12:32:13 PM IST

27 Oct 2023, 12:24:45 PM IST

27 Oct 2023, 12:03:22 PM IST

Top active options for RBL Bank

Top active call options for RBL Bank at 27 Oct 12:03 were at strike price of 230.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 240.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 9.15 (+69.44%) & 5.4 (+80.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for RBL Bank at 27 Oct 12:03 were at strike price of 220.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 230.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 5.75 (-57.56%) & 10.35 (-47.46%) respectively.

27 Oct 2023, 11:57:41 AM IST

RBL Bank share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy5554
Buy3222
Hold5443
Sell5777
Strong Sell1111
27 Oct 2023, 11:47:00 AM IST

RBL Bank October futures opened at 221.0 as against previous close of 218.75

RBL Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 226.55. The bid price is 228.1 and the offer price is 228.25. The offer quantity is 2500 shares and the bid quantity is 7500 shares. The open interest stands at 41,297,500.

27 Oct 2023, 11:46:44 AM IST

RBL Bank share price Live :RBL Bank trading at ₹227.1, up 4.94% from yesterday's ₹216.4

The current data for RBL Bank stock shows that the price is 227.1, representing a 4.94% increase. The net change is 10.7, indicating a positive movement in the stock's value.

Click here for RBL Bank News

27 Oct 2023, 11:32:13 AM IST

27 Oct 2023, 11:10:42 AM IST

27 Oct 2023, 11:01:37 AM IST

RBL Bank share price Today :RBL Bank trading at ₹230.7, up 6.61% from yesterday's ₹216.4

The current data of RBL Bank stock shows that the price is 230.7. There has been a 6.61% percent change, resulting in a net change of 14.3.

27 Oct 2023, 10:41:43 AM IST

Top active options for RBL Bank

Top active call options for RBL Bank at 27 Oct 10:41 were at strike price of 230.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 240.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 8.65 (+60.19%) & 5.05 (+68.33%) respectively.

Top active put options for RBL Bank at 27 Oct 10:41 were at strike price of 220.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 230.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 6.15 (-54.61%) & 11.0 (-44.16%) respectively.

27 Oct 2023, 10:36:41 AM IST

RBL Bank share price update :RBL Bank trading at ₹229.15, up 5.89% from yesterday's ₹216.4

The current data for RBL Bank stock shows that the price is 229.15, with a percent change of 5.89 and a net change of 12.75. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value, with a positive percent change and net change. Investors may consider this as a positive sign for the bank and its stock performance.

27 Oct 2023, 10:33:50 AM IST

27 Oct 2023, 10:29:02 AM IST

RBL Bank October futures opened at 221.0 as against previous close of 218.75

RBL Bank's spot price is currently at 226.7, with a bid price of 228.2 and an offer price of 228.4. The offer quantity stands at 5000, while the bid quantity is also 5000. The open interest for RBL Bank is at 40,397,500.

27 Oct 2023, 10:14:40 AM IST

27 Oct 2023, 10:00:49 AM IST

RBL Bank Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 09:48:20 AM IST

RBL Bank share price update :RBL Bank trading at ₹216.4, down -4.1% from yesterday's ₹225.65

The stock price of RBL Bank is currently 216.4, representing a percent change of -4.1. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 4.1%. The net change in the stock price is -9.25, indicating a decrease of 9.25.

27 Oct 2023, 09:40:29 AM IST

RBL Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-10.43%
3 Months-2.39%
6 Months35.77%
YTD20.6%
1 Year74.76%
27 Oct 2023, 09:20:02 AM IST

RBL Bank share price Today :RBL Bank trading at ₹216.4, down -4.1% from yesterday's ₹225.65

The current data for RBL Bank stock shows that the price is 216.4, with a percent change of -4.1 and a net change of -9.25. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decline in value, with a decrease of 4.1% and a net decrease of 9.25. Investors should be cautious when considering investing in RBL Bank stock due to its recent downward trend.

27 Oct 2023, 08:19:19 AM IST

RBL Bank share price Live :RBL Bank closed at ₹225.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for RBL Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 998,342 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 225.65.

