RBL Bank share price Today Live Updates : RBL Bank closed today at 226.05, up 4.46% from yesterday's 216.4

On the last day, RBL Bank opened at ₹224.5 and closed at ₹225.65. The stock's high for the day was ₹224.5 and the low was ₹209.85. The market capitalization of RBL Bank is currently at ₹13,017.66 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹256.6 and the 52-week low is ₹119.45. The BSE volume for RBL Bank on the last day was 998,342 shares.
Today, RBL Bank stock closed at ₹226.05, showing a percent change of 4.46. This means that the stock increased by 4.46% compared to yesterday's closing price of ₹216.40. The net change in the stock price was ₹9.65. Overall, RBL Bank had a positive trading day, with the stock price seeing a significant increase.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bank Of Maharashtra
|42.39
|1.13
|2.74
|51.9
|19.7
|28530.57
|Punjab & Sind Bank
|39.51
|1.44
|3.78
|53.61
|15.6
|26779.03
|RBL Bank
|226.05
|9.65
|4.46
|256.6
|119.45
|13553.24
|Karur Vysya Bank
|145.65
|1.6
|1.11
|151.95
|90.45
|11652.17
|Equitas Small Finance Bank
|93.0
|-0.35
|-0.37
|101.99
|47.5
|10328.19
The RBL Bank stock had a low price of ₹217.2 and a high price of ₹230.9 for the day.
RBL Bank's spot price is currently at 225.9, with a bid price of 227.4 and an offer price of 227.55. The offer quantity is 2500, while the bid quantity is also 2500. The open interest for RBL Bank stands at 41,832,500.
Based on the current data, the RBL Bank stock has a price of ₹226.1. The stock has experienced a percent change of 4.48, indicating a positive movement in its value. The net change in the stock price is 9.7, suggesting an increase.
Top active call options for RBL Bank at 27 Oct 14:46 were at strike price of ₹230.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹240.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹8.2 (+51.85%) & ₹4.8 (+60.0%) respectively.
Top active put options for RBL Bank at 27 Oct 14:46 were at strike price of ₹220.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹230.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹6.2 (-54.24%) & ₹11.0 (-44.16%) respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bank Of Maharashtra
|42.65
|1.39
|3.37
|51.9
|19.7
|28705.57
|Punjab & Sind Bank
|39.5
|1.43
|3.76
|53.61
|15.6
|26772.26
|RBL Bank
|225.5
|9.1
|4.21
|256.6
|119.45
|13520.26
|Karur Vysya Bank
|145.8
|1.75
|1.21
|151.95
|90.45
|11664.17
|Equitas Small Finance Bank
|93.58
|0.23
|0.25
|101.99
|47.5
|10392.6
The current data for RBL Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹225.95, with a percent change of 4.41 and a net change of 9.55. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value, with a positive percent change and net change. This suggests that there may be positive market sentiment and investor confidence in the stock. However, it is important to note that this data provides only a snapshot of the stock's performance at a specific point in time and may not be indicative of future trends. It is recommended to conduct further research and analysis before making any investment decisions.
The RBL Bank stock's low price for the day is ₹217.2, while the high price is ₹230.9.
RBL Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 225.25. The bid price and offer price are 226.7 and 226.9 respectively, with bid quantity and offer quantity both at 2500. The open interest for RBL Bank is 41542500.
The current data shows that the stock price of RBL Bank is ₹225.45, with a percent change of 4.18 and a net change of 9.05. This indicates that the stock has seen a significant increase in value, as both the percent change and net change are positive. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the exact reason for this increase or to make any predictions about future performance.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|237.39
|10 Days
|241.54
|20 Days
|243.98
|50 Days
|235.27
|100 Days
|215.49
|300 Days
|185.61
Top active call options for RBL Bank at 27 Oct 13:26 were at strike price of ₹230.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹240.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹7.85 (+45.37%) & ₹4.75 (+58.33%) respectively.
Top active put options for RBL Bank at 27 Oct 13:26 were at strike price of ₹220.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹230.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹6.55 (-51.66%) & ₹11.6 (-41.12%) respectively.
The current day's low price of RBL Bank stock is ₹217.2 and the high price is ₹230.9.
The current data of RBL Bank stock shows that the price is ₹225.5, which represents a 4.21% increase. The net change in the stock price is 9.1. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement and has gained value.
RBL Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 225.35. The bid price is 226.75, while the offer price is 226.95. There is a bid quantity of 7500 shares and offer quantity of 7500 shares. The open interest stands at 41,455,000.
The current stock price of RBL Bank is ₹225.35, and it has increased by 4.14% or ₹8.95. This indicates a positive trend in the stock's performance.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bank Of Maharashtra
|42.71
|1.45
|3.51
|51.9
|19.7
|28745.95
|Punjab & Sind Bank
|39.2
|1.13
|2.97
|53.61
|15.6
|26568.92
|RBL Bank
|225.35
|8.95
|4.14
|256.6
|119.45
|13511.27
|Karur Vysya Bank
|147.2
|3.15
|2.19
|151.95
|90.45
|11776.17
|Equitas Small Finance Bank
|94.25
|0.9
|0.96
|101.99
|47.5
|10467.01
The current day's low price of RBL Bank stock is ₹217.2 and the high price is ₹230.9.
Top active call options for RBL Bank at 27 Oct 12:03 were at strike price of ₹230.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹240.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹9.15 (+69.44%) & ₹5.4 (+80.0%) respectively.
Top active put options for RBL Bank at 27 Oct 12:03 were at strike price of ₹220.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹230.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹5.75 (-57.56%) & ₹10.35 (-47.46%) respectively.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Buy
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|5
|4
|4
|3
|Sell
|5
|7
|7
|7
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
RBL Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 226.55. The bid price is 228.1 and the offer price is 228.25. The offer quantity is 2500 shares and the bid quantity is 7500 shares. The open interest stands at 41,297,500.
The current data for RBL Bank stock shows that the price is ₹227.1, representing a 4.94% increase. The net change is 10.7, indicating a positive movement in the stock's value.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bank Of Maharashtra
|43.24
|1.98
|4.8
|51.9
|19.7
|29102.67
|Punjab & Sind Bank
|39.64
|1.57
|4.12
|53.61
|15.6
|26867.15
|RBL Bank
|226.5
|10.1
|4.67
|256.6
|119.45
|13580.22
|Karur Vysya Bank
|147.8
|3.75
|2.6
|151.95
|90.45
|11824.17
|Equitas Small Finance Bank
|94.79
|1.44
|1.54
|101.99
|47.5
|10526.98
The RBL Bank stock reached a low of ₹217.2 and a high of ₹230.9 during the current day's trading session.
The current data of RBL Bank stock shows that the price is ₹230.7. There has been a 6.61% percent change, resulting in a net change of 14.3.
Top active call options for RBL Bank at 27 Oct 10:41 were at strike price of ₹230.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹240.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹8.65 (+60.19%) & ₹5.05 (+68.33%) respectively.
Top active put options for RBL Bank at 27 Oct 10:41 were at strike price of ₹220.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹230.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹6.15 (-54.61%) & ₹11.0 (-44.16%) respectively.
The current data for RBL Bank stock shows that the price is ₹229.15, with a percent change of 5.89 and a net change of 12.75. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value, with a positive percent change and net change. Investors may consider this as a positive sign for the bank and its stock performance.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bank Of Maharashtra
|43.04
|1.78
|4.31
|51.9
|19.7
|28968.06
|Punjab & Sind Bank
|39.59
|1.52
|3.99
|53.61
|15.6
|26833.26
|RBL Bank
|228.8
|12.4
|5.73
|256.6
|119.45
|13718.12
|Karur Vysya Bank
|148.55
|4.5
|3.12
|151.95
|90.45
|11884.17
|Equitas Small Finance Bank
|95.0
|1.65
|1.77
|101.99
|47.5
|10550.3
RBL Bank's spot price is currently at 226.7, with a bid price of 228.2 and an offer price of 228.4. The offer quantity stands at 5000, while the bid quantity is also 5000. The open interest for RBL Bank is at 40,397,500.
RBL Bank stock reached a low of ₹217.2 and a high of ₹226.9 on the current day.
The stock price of RBL Bank is currently ₹216.4, representing a percent change of -4.1. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 4.1%. The net change in the stock price is -9.25, indicating a decrease of ₹9.25.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-10.43%
|3 Months
|-2.39%
|6 Months
|35.77%
|YTD
|20.6%
|1 Year
|74.76%
The current data for RBL Bank stock shows that the price is ₹216.4, with a percent change of -4.1 and a net change of -9.25. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decline in value, with a decrease of 4.1% and a net decrease of 9.25. Investors should be cautious when considering investing in RBL Bank stock due to its recent downward trend.
On the last day of trading for RBL Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 998,342 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹225.65.
