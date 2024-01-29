RBL Bank share price Today Live Updates : RBL Bank Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

RBL Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, RBL Bank opened at ₹260.85 and closed at ₹259.9. The stock reached a high of ₹263.4 and a low of ₹251.75. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹15,468.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹300.5 and the 52-week low is ₹131.6. The BSE volume for the day was 419,677 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

RBL Bank January futures opened at 258.05 as against previous close of 256.85 RBL Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 254.7. The bid price for the stock is 256.7, while the offer price is slightly higher at 256.85. The offer quantity stands at 5000 shares, while the bid quantity is 2500 shares. The open interest for RBL Bank is 52555000.

RBL Bank share price live: Today's Price range The RBL Bank stock had a low price of ₹254.4 and a high price of ₹258.5 for the current day.

Top active options for RBL Bank Top active call options for RBL Bank at 29 Jan 10:57 were at strike price of ₹290.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹300.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹4.7 (+1.08%) & ₹3.35 (-2.9%) respectively. Top active put options for RBL Bank at 29 Jan 10:57 were at strike price of ₹250.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹220.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹9.1 (-15.74%) & ₹2.35 (-25.4%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

RBL Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Federal Bank 145.95 4.15 2.93 159.25 120.9 30885.96 Punjab & Sind Bank 49.01 2.64 5.69 53.61 23.06 33217.93 RBL Bank 256.55 1.65 0.65 300.5 131.6 15381.92 Karur Vysya Bank 187.85 7.75 4.3 188.55 92.8 15028.22 Jammu & Kashmir Bank 133.1 2.5 1.91 142.65 44.59 13729.0

RBL Bank share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -5.45% 3 Months 5.34% 6 Months 9.69% YTD -8.65% 1 Year 61.54%

RBL Bank share price Live :RBL Bank closed at ₹259.9 on last trading day On the last day of trading, the volume of RBL Bank shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 419,677 shares. The closing price of the shares was ₹259.9.