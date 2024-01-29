 RBL Bank share price Today Live Updates : RBL Bank Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day | Mint
Active Stocks
Mon Jan 29 2024 11:40:01
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,452.10 1.17%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,163.25 0.29%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 134.75 0.82%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 321.65 2.16%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 621.20 1.35%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  RBL Bank share price Today Live Updates : RBL Bank Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

RBL Bank share price Today Live Updates : RBL Bank Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

8 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2024, 11:42 AM IST
Livemint

RBL Bank stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2024, by 0.33 %. The stock closed at 254.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 255.75 per share. Investors should monitor RBL Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

RBL Bank Stock Price TodayPremium
RBL Bank Stock Price Today

RBL Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, RBL Bank opened at 260.85 and closed at 259.9. The stock reached a high of 263.4 and a low of 251.75. The market capitalization of the bank is 15,468.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 300.5 and the 52-week low is 131.6. The BSE volume for the day was 419,677 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 11:42:06 AM IST

RBL Bank January futures opened at 258.05 as against previous close of 256.85

RBL Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 254.7. The bid price for the stock is 256.7, while the offer price is slightly higher at 256.85. The offer quantity stands at 5000 shares, while the bid quantity is 2500 shares. The open interest for RBL Bank is 52555000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

29 Jan 2024, 11:31:04 AM IST

RBL Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The RBL Bank stock had a low price of 254.4 and a high price of 258.5 for the current day.

29 Jan 2024, 11:16:18 AM IST

RBL Bank share price Today :RBL Bank trading at ₹255.75, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹254.9

The current data for RBL Bank stock shows that the price is 255.75. There has been a 0.33 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.85.

29 Jan 2024, 10:57:04 AM IST

Top active options for RBL Bank

Top active call options for RBL Bank at 29 Jan 10:57 were at strike price of 290.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & 300.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices 4.7 (+1.08%) & 3.35 (-2.9%) respectively.

Top active put options for RBL Bank at 29 Jan 10:57 were at strike price of 250.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & 220.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices 9.1 (-15.74%) & 2.35 (-25.4%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

29 Jan 2024, 10:51:52 AM IST

RBL Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Federal Bank145.954.152.93159.25120.930885.96
Punjab & Sind Bank49.012.645.6953.6123.0633217.93
RBL Bank256.551.650.65300.5131.615381.92
Karur Vysya Bank187.857.754.3188.5592.815028.22
Jammu & Kashmir Bank133.12.51.91142.6544.5913729.0
29 Jan 2024, 10:36:45 AM IST

RBL Bank share price NSE Live :RBL Bank trading at ₹257.85, up 1.16% from yesterday's ₹254.9

The current stock price of RBL Bank is 257.85, which represents a percent change of 1.16. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.16% compared to its previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 2.95, suggesting that the stock has gained 2.95 units in value.

29 Jan 2024, 10:28:12 AM IST

RBL Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The RBL Bank stock had a low price of 254.9 and a high price of 258.3 on the current day.

29 Jan 2024, 10:09:55 AM IST

RBL Bank January futures opened at 258.05 as against previous close of 256.85

RBL Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 255.9. The bid price is 257.6 with a bid quantity of 5000, while the offer price is 257.8 with an offer quantity of 2500. The stock has an open interest of 52385000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

29 Jan 2024, 10:02:39 AM IST

RBL Bank share price update :RBL Bank trading at ₹256.75, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹254.9

As of the current data, the stock price of RBL Bank is 256.75. The percentage change is 0.73, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.85, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

29 Jan 2024, 10:01:56 AM IST

RBL Bank Live Updates

29 Jan 2024, 09:32:49 AM IST

RBL Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.45%
3 Months5.34%
6 Months9.69%
YTD-8.65%
1 Year61.54%
29 Jan 2024, 09:21:37 AM IST

RBL Bank share price Today :RBL Bank trading at ₹256.1, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹254.9

The current stock price of RBL Bank is 256.1, with a 0.47% increase in percentage change and a net change of 1.2.

29 Jan 2024, 08:27:09 AM IST

RBL Bank share price Live :RBL Bank closed at ₹259.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of RBL Bank shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 419,677 shares. The closing price of the shares was 259.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App