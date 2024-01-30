RBL Bank share price Today Live Updates : RBL Bank Stock Soars in Today's Trading

RBL Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the RBL Bank opened at ₹256.4 and closed at ₹254.9. The stock had a high of ₹258.5 and a low of ₹253. The market capitalization of RBL Bank is ₹15,395.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹300.5 and the 52-week low is ₹131.6. The stock had a trading volume of 300,300 shares on the BSE.
The stock of RBL Bank reached a low price of ₹256.25 and a high price of ₹263.55 during the current trading day.
The current data for RBL Bank stock shows that the price is ₹262.45, which is a 2.9% increase from the previous day. This represents a net change of 7.4 points.
RBL Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 260.4. The bid price is 262.25, while the offer price is 262.45. The offer quantity stands at 2500, and the bid quantity is also 2500. The open interest for RBL Bank is 53875000.
The current stock price of RBL Bank is ₹261.5, and it has experienced a 2.53% increase, resulting in a net change of 6.45.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.85%
|3 Months
|1.95%
|6 Months
|11.94%
|YTD
|-8.68%
|1 Year
|69.3%
The current price of RBL Bank stock is ₹255.05. There has been a percent change of 0.06 and a net change of 0.15.
On the last day of trading, RBL Bank had a trading volume of 300,300 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for RBL Bank shares was ₹254.9.
