RBL Bank share price Today Live Updates : RBL Bank Stock Soars in Today's Trading

RBL Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the RBL Bank opened at ₹256.4 and closed at ₹254.9. The stock had a high of ₹258.5 and a low of ₹253. The market capitalization of RBL Bank is ₹15,395.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹300.5 and the 52-week low is ₹131.6. The stock had a trading volume of 300,300 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.