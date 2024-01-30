Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

RBL Bank share price Today Live Updates : RBL Bank Stock Soars in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:23 AM IST Trade
Livemint

RBL Bank stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 2.9 %. The stock closed at 255.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 262.45 per share. Investors should monitor RBL Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

RBL Bank Stock Price Today

RBL Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the RBL Bank opened at 256.4 and closed at 254.9. The stock had a high of 258.5 and a low of 253. The market capitalization of RBL Bank is 15,395.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 300.5 and the 52-week low is 131.6. The stock had a trading volume of 300,300 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 10:23 AM IST RBL Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of RBL Bank reached a low price of 256.25 and a high price of 263.55 during the current trading day.

30 Jan 2024, 10:21 AM IST RBL Bank share price Today :RBL Bank trading at ₹262.45, up 2.9% from yesterday's ₹255.05

The current data for RBL Bank stock shows that the price is 262.45, which is a 2.9% increase from the previous day. This represents a net change of 7.4 points.

30 Jan 2024, 10:19 AM IST RBL Bank January futures opened at 258.1 as against previous close of 256.8

RBL Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 260.4. The bid price is 262.25, while the offer price is 262.45. The offer quantity stands at 2500, and the bid quantity is also 2500. The open interest for RBL Bank is 53875000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

30 Jan 2024, 10:08 AM IST RBL Bank share price update :RBL Bank trading at ₹261.5, up 2.53% from yesterday's ₹255.05

The current stock price of RBL Bank is 261.5, and it has experienced a 2.53% increase, resulting in a net change of 6.45.

30 Jan 2024, 09:51 AM IST RBL Bank Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 09:33 AM IST RBL Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.85%
3 Months1.95%
6 Months11.94%
YTD-8.68%
1 Year69.3%
30 Jan 2024, 09:10 AM IST RBL Bank share price Today :RBL Bank trading at ₹255.05, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹254.9

The current price of RBL Bank stock is 255.05. There has been a percent change of 0.06 and a net change of 0.15.

30 Jan 2024, 08:15 AM IST RBL Bank share price Live :RBL Bank closed at ₹254.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, RBL Bank had a trading volume of 300,300 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for RBL Bank shares was 254.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!