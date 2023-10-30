RBL Bank share price Today Live Updates : RBL Bank stocks slump in trading today

Hello User
2 min read . 09:36 AM IST
RBL Bank stock price went down today, 30 Oct 2023, by -1.17 %. The stock closed at 226.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 223.4 per share. Investors should monitor RBL Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, the opening price of RBL Bank was 217.2 and the closing price was 216.4. The stock had a high of 230.9 and a low of 217.2 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is 13,598.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 256.6 and the 52-week low is 119.45. The BSE volume for the day was 758,733 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 09:36 AM IST RBL Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.92%
3 Months0.23%
6 Months39.8%
YTD26.09%
1 Year65.9%
30 Oct 2023, 09:21 AM IST RBL Bank share price Today :RBL Bank trading at ₹223.4, down -1.17% from yesterday's ₹226.05

The current data shows that the RBL Bank stock has a price of 223.4. It has experienced a percent change of -1.17, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -2.65, suggesting a decline in value. Overall, the stock has seen a negative trend in its price.

30 Oct 2023, 08:14 AM IST RBL Bank share price Live :RBL Bank closed at ₹216.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, RBL Bank on the BSE had a volume of 758,733 shares. The closing price for the stock was 216.4.

