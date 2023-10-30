RBL Bank share price Today Live Updates : RBL Bank stocks slump in trading today

On the last day of trading, the opening price of RBL Bank was ₹217.2 and the closing price was ₹216.4. The stock had a high of ₹230.9 and a low of ₹217.2 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹13,598.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹256.6 and the 52-week low is ₹119.45. The BSE volume for the day was 758,733 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.92%
|3 Months
|0.23%
|6 Months
|39.8%
|YTD
|26.09%
|1 Year
|65.9%
The current data shows that the RBL Bank stock has a price of ₹223.4. It has experienced a percent change of -1.17, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -2.65, suggesting a decline in value. Overall, the stock has seen a negative trend in its price.
On the last day of trading, RBL Bank on the BSE had a volume of 758,733 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹216.4.
