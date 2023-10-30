RBL Bank share price Today Live Updates : RBL Bank stocks slump in trading today

On the last day of trading, the opening price of RBL Bank was ₹217.2 and the closing price was ₹216.4. The stock had a high of ₹230.9 and a low of ₹217.2 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹13,598.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹256.6 and the 52-week low is ₹119.45. The BSE volume for the day was 758,733 shares.

