RBL Bank share price Today Live Updates : RBL Bank Stocks Soar in Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:43 AM IST Trade
Livemint

RBL Bank stock price went up today, 31 Oct 2023, by 1.17 %. The stock closed at 222.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 225.5 per share. Investors should monitor RBL Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

RBL Bank

On the last day, the opening price of RBL Bank's stock was 226.05, and it closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 226.15 and a low of 217.7 during the day. The market capitalization of RBL Bank is currently 13,408.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 256.6, while the 52-week low is 119.45. The BSE volume for the stock was 359,240 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:43 AM IST RBL Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-8.78%
3 Months1.54%
6 Months37.79%
YTD24.28%
1 Year62.15%
31 Oct 2023, 09:15 AM IST RBL Bank share price Today :RBL Bank trading at ₹225.5, up 1.17% from yesterday's ₹222.9

The current data shows that the stock price of RBL Bank is 225.5, with a percent change of 1.17. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.17% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 2.6, suggesting that the stock has gained 2.6 points. Overall, this data indicates that RBL Bank's stock is performing positively.

31 Oct 2023, 08:19 AM IST RBL Bank share price Live :RBL Bank closed at ₹226.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for RBL Bank on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 359,240. The closing price of the stock was 226.05.

