RBL Bank share price Today Live Updates : RBL Bank Stocks Soar in Positive Trading

On the last day, the opening price of RBL Bank's stock was ₹226.05, and it closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹226.15 and a low of ₹217.7 during the day. The market capitalization of RBL Bank is currently ₹13,408.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹256.6, while the 52-week low is ₹119.45. The BSE volume for the stock was 359,240 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-8.78%
|3 Months
|1.54%
|6 Months
|37.79%
|YTD
|24.28%
|1 Year
|62.15%
The current data shows that the stock price of RBL Bank is ₹225.5, with a percent change of 1.17. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.17% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 2.6, suggesting that the stock has gained 2.6 points. Overall, this data indicates that RBL Bank's stock is performing positively.
