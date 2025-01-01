RBL Bank Share Price Live blog for 01 Jan 2025

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, RBL Bank's stock opened at ₹156 and closed slightly higher at ₹156.85. The day saw a high of ₹158.45 and a low of ₹155.25, indicating moderate volatility. The bank's market capitalization stands at ₹9,531.021 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced significant fluctuations, with a 52-week high of ₹300.5 and a low of ₹147.55. The BSE recorded a volume of 256,517 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for RBL Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|159.37
|Support 1
|156.05
|Resistance 2
|160.64
|Support 2
|154.0
|Resistance 3
|162.69
|Support 3
|152.73
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹219.0, 38.61% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹135.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹318.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|7
|9
|Buy
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Hold
|4
|4
|3
|2
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 62.86% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 256 k.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹158.45 & ₹155.25 yesterday to end at ₹158. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend