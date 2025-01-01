Hello User
RBL Bank Share Price Live blog for 01 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : RBL Bank stock price went up today, 01 Jan 2025, by 0.73 %. The stock closed at 156.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 158 per share. Investors should monitor RBL Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, RBL Bank's stock opened at 156 and closed slightly higher at 156.85. The day saw a high of 158.45 and a low of 155.25, indicating moderate volatility. The bank's market capitalization stands at 9,531.021 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced significant fluctuations, with a 52-week high of 300.5 and a low of 147.55. The BSE recorded a volume of 256,517 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2025, 08:50 AM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for RBL Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1159.37Support 1156.05
Resistance 2160.64Support 2154.0
Resistance 3162.69Support 3152.73
01 Jan 2025, 08:31 AM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 219.0, 38.61% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 135.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 318.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7779
    Buy1121
    Hold4432
    Sell6665
    Strong Sell0000
01 Jan 2025, 08:17 AM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14641 k

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 62.86% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 256 k.

01 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank closed at ₹156.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 158.45 & 155.25 yesterday to end at 158. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

