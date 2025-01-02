Explore
Thu Jan 02 2025 09:07:07
LIVE UPDATES

RBL Bank Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2025

2 min read . Updated: 02 Jan 2025, 09:17 AM IST
Livemint

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : RBL Bank stock price went down today, 02 Jan 2025, by -0.13 %. The stock closed at 158 per share. The stock is currently trading at 157.8 per share. Investors should monitor RBL Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, RBL Bank's stock opened and closed at 158, with a high of 159.2 and a low of 156.55. The market capitalization stood at 9590.582 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of 300.5 and a low of 147.55. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 229,341 shares, indicating moderate activity in the stock during the session.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2025, 09:17:02 AM IST

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of RBL Bank has increased by 0.32%, currently trading at 158.30. However, over the past year, RBL Bank's shares have declined by 43.82%, also priced at 158.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 9.20%, reaching 23,742.90 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.37%
3 Months-16.64%
6 Months-41.46%
YTD-0.13%
1 Year-43.82%
02 Jan 2025, 08:46:05 AM IST

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for RBL Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1159.22Support 1156.58
Resistance 2160.53Support 2155.25
Resistance 3161.86Support 3153.94
02 Jan 2025, 08:31:39 AM IST

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 219.0, 38.78% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 135.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 318.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7779
    Buy1111
    Hold4442
    Sell6665
    Strong Sell0000
02 Jan 2025, 08:16:35 AM IST

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14271 k

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 49.3% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 229 k.

02 Jan 2025, 08:00:35 AM IST

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank closed at ₹158 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 159.2 & 156.55 yesterday to end at 157.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

