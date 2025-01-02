RBL Bank Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2025

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, RBL Bank's stock opened and closed at ₹158, with a high of ₹159.2 and a low of ₹156.55. The market capitalization stood at ₹9590.582 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹300.5 and a low of ₹147.55. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 229,341 shares, indicating moderate activity in the stock during the session.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of RBL Bank has increased by 0.32%, currently trading at ₹158.30. However, over the past year, RBL Bank's shares have declined by 43.82%, also priced at ₹158.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 9.20%, reaching 23,742.90 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.37%
|3 Months
|-16.64%
|6 Months
|-41.46%
|YTD
|-0.13%
|1 Year
|-43.82%
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for RBL Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|159.22
|Support 1
|156.58
|Resistance 2
|160.53
|Support 2
|155.25
|Resistance 3
|161.86
|Support 3
|153.94
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹219.0, 38.78% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹135.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹318.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|7
|9
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|2
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 49.3% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 229 k.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹159.2 & ₹156.55 yesterday to end at ₹157.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend