RBL Bank Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2025

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, RBL Bank's stock opened at ₹158.05 and closed slightly lower at ₹157.80. The stock experienced a high of ₹160.15 and a low of ₹153.75 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹9,670.808 crore, RBL Bank's shares are currently trading well below their 52-week high of ₹300.50 and above the 52-week low of ₹147.55. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 795,570 shares.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 15.7% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 795 k.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹160.15 & ₹153.75 yesterday to end at ₹159.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend