RBL Bank Share Price Live blog for 05 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 12:47 PM IST Trade
Livemint

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : RBL Bank stock price went up today, 05 Feb 2025, by 3.74 %. The stock closed at 165.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 172.15 per share. Investors should monitor RBL Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, RBL Bank opened at 167.05 and closed at 165.95. The stock reached a high of 174.40 and a low of 167.05 during the session. With a market capitalization of 9989.01 crore, the bank's shares traded a volume of 188,375 on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 279.10 and a low of 146.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2025, 12:47 PM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 102.42% higher than yesterday

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: As of midnight, RBL Bank's trading volume has surged by 102.42% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 171.20, reflecting a 3.16% increase. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A positive price increase coupled with high trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price shift with elevated volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

05 Feb 2025, 12:34 PM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 174.43 and 170.78 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 170.78 and selling near hourly resistance 174.43 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1173.57Support 1170.77
Resistance 2175.38Support 2169.78
Resistance 3176.37Support 3167.97
05 Feb 2025, 12:21 PM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of RBL Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

05 Feb 2025, 12:21 PM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days158.10
10 Days157.42
20 Days157.83
50 Days161.50
100 Days175.17
300 Days209.96
05 Feb 2025, 12:10 PM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank closed at ₹165.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 174.40 & 167.05 yesterday to end at 172.15. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

