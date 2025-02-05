RBL Bank Share Price Live blog for 05 Feb 2025

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, RBL Bank opened at ₹167.05 and closed at ₹165.95. The stock reached a high of ₹174.40 and a low of ₹167.05 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹9989.01 crore, the bank's shares traded a volume of 188,375 on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹279.10 and a low of ₹146.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: As of midnight, RBL Bank's trading volume has surged by 102.42% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹171.20, reflecting a 3.16% increase. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A positive price increase coupled with high trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price shift with elevated volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 174.43 and 170.78 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 170.78 and selling near hourly resistance 174.43 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|173.57
|Support 1
|170.77
|Resistance 2
|175.38
|Support 2
|169.78
|Resistance 3
|176.37
|Support 3
|167.97
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of RBL Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|158.10
|10 Days
|157.42
|20 Days
|157.83
|50 Days
|161.50
|100 Days
|175.17
|300 Days
|209.96
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹174.40 & ₹167.05 yesterday to end at ₹172.15. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.