RBL Bank Share Price Live blog for 06 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : RBL Bank stock price went up today, 06 Feb 2025, by 3.04 %. The stock closed at 165.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 171 per share. Investors should monitor RBL Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, RBL Bank opened at 167.05 and closed at 165.95, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 174.40 and matched its low at 167.05 during the session. With a market capitalization of 10,390.02 crore, RBL Bank has a 52-week high of 279.10 and a low of 146. The trading volume on the BSE was 269,495 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Feb 2025, 08:45 AM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for RBL Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1174.26Support 1167.26
Resistance 2177.88Support 2163.88
Resistance 3181.26Support 3160.26
06 Feb 2025, 08:32 AM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 170.0, 0.58% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 120.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 250.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5577
    Buy1112
    Hold4443
    Sell7766
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
06 Feb 2025, 08:18 AM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9814 k

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 12.23% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 269 k.

06 Feb 2025, 08:04 AM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank closed at ₹165.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 174.40 & 167.05 yesterday to end at 171. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

