RBL Bank Share Price Live blog for 06 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : RBL Bank stock price went up today, 06 Jan 2025, by 2.14 %. The stock closed at 159.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 162.55 per share. Investors should monitor RBL Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, RBL Bank's stock opened at 160.3 and closed at 159.15, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 164 and a low of 158.5 during the session. With a market capitalization of 9,893.859 crore, the bank's shares traded a volume of 619,989 on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 300.5 and a low of 147.55.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13457 k

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 12.36% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 619 k.

06 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank closed at ₹159.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 164 & 158.5 yesterday to end at 162.55. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

