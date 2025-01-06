RBL Bank Share Price Live blog for 06 Jan 2025

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, RBL Bank's stock opened at ₹160.3 and closed at ₹159.15, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹164 and a low of ₹158.5 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹9,893.859 crore, the bank's shares traded a volume of 619,989 on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹300.5 and a low of ₹147.55.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 12.36% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 619 k.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹164 & ₹158.5 yesterday to end at ₹162.55. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.