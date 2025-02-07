RBL Bank Share Price Live blog for 07 Feb 2025

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, RBL Bank's stock opened at ₹172.10 and closed slightly lower at ₹171. The stock experienced a high of ₹172.20 and a low of ₹167 during the day. The bank's market capitalization stands at ₹10,229.01 crore. Over the past year, RBL Bank has seen a 52-week high of ₹279.10 and a low of ₹146, with a trading volume of 149,481 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of RBL Bank has increased by 0.65%, currently trading at ₹169.45. However, over the past year, RBL Bank's shares have experienced a decline of 37.93%, dropping to ₹169.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23603.35 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.65%
|3 Months
|-2.45%
|6 Months
|-23.34%
|YTD
|4.02%
|1 Year
|-37.93%
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for RBL Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|171.37
|Support 1
|166.09
|Resistance 2
|174.49
|Support 2
|163.93
|Resistance 3
|176.65
|Support 3
|160.81
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹170.0, 0.98% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹120.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹250.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|7
|7
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Sell
|7
|7
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9651 k
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 58.52% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 149 k.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank closed at ₹171 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹172.20 & ₹167 yesterday to end at ₹168.35. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.