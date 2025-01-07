RBL Bank Share Price Live blog for 07 Jan 2025

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, RBL Bank's stock opened at ₹164.75 and closed lower at ₹162.55. The day's trading witnessed a high of ₹169.6 and a low of ₹162.2, with a total BSE volume of 751,707 shares traded. The bank's current market capitalization stands at approximately ₹10,137.31 crore. Over the past year, RBL Bank's stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹300.5 and a low of ₹147.55.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/rbl-bank-stock-gains-2-5-following-healthy-december-quarter-business-update-11736157548052.html
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for RBL Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|170.74
|Support 1
|163.01
|Resistance 2
|174.07
|Support 2
|158.61
|Resistance 3
|178.47
|Support 3
|155.28
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹208.0, 24.66% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹135.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹318.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|7
|9
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|2
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 62.79% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 21 mn & BSE volume was 751 k.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹169.6 & ₹162.2 yesterday to end at ₹166.85. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.