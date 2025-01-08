RBL Bank Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2025

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, RBL Bank opened at ₹167.3 and closed slightly lower at ₹166.85. The stock reached a high of ₹169.2 and a low of ₹164.4 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹10,090.51 crore, RBL Bank's share performance reflects a significant drop from its 52-week high of ₹300.5, while the 52-week low stands at ₹147.55. The BSE recorded a volume of 397,675 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of RBL Bank has decreased by 1.84%, currently trading at ₹163.00. Over the past year, RBL Bank's shares have dropped by 41.64% to reach ₹163.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 10.20%, reaching 23,707.90 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.08%
|3 Months
|-11.58%
|6 Months
|-32.64%
|YTD
|5.08%
|1 Year
|-41.64%
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for RBL Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|168.47
|Support 1
|164.34
|Resistance 2
|170.92
|Support 2
|162.66
|Resistance 3
|172.6
|Support 3
|160.21
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹208.0, 25.26% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹135.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹318.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|7
|9
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|2
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 40.0% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 397 k.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹169.2 & ₹164.4 yesterday to end at ₹166.05. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.