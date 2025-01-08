Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

RBL Bank Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : RBL Bank stock price went down today, 08 Jan 2025, by -0.48 %. The stock closed at 166.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 166.05 per share. Investors should monitor RBL Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, RBL Bank opened at 167.3 and closed slightly lower at 166.85. The stock reached a high of 169.2 and a low of 164.4 during the day. With a market capitalization of 10,090.51 crore, RBL Bank's share performance reflects a significant drop from its 52-week high of 300.5, while the 52-week low stands at 147.55. The BSE recorded a volume of 397,675 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2025, 09:17 AM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of RBL Bank has decreased by 1.84%, currently trading at 163.00. Over the past year, RBL Bank's shares have dropped by 41.64% to reach 163.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 10.20%, reaching 23,707.90 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.08%
3 Months-11.58%
6 Months-32.64%
YTD5.08%
1 Year-41.64%
08 Jan 2025, 08:48 AM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for RBL Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1168.47Support 1164.34
Resistance 2170.92Support 2162.66
Resistance 3172.6Support 3160.21
08 Jan 2025, 08:30 AM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 208.0, 25.26% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 135.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 318.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7779
    Buy1111
    Hold4442
    Sell6665
    Strong Sell0000
08 Jan 2025, 08:20 AM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12951 k

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 40.0% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 397 k.

08 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank closed at ₹166.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 169.2 & 164.4 yesterday to end at 166.05. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.