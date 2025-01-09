RBL Bank Share Price Live blog for 09 Jan 2025

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, RBL Bank's stock opened at ₹166.2 and closed slightly lower at ₹166.05. The stock reached a high of ₹166.2 and a low of ₹159.8 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹10,090.51 crore, RBL Bank's shares traded a volume of 398,395 on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹300.5 and a low of ₹147.55.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹208.0, 28.51% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹135.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹318.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|7
|9
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|2
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 36.62% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 398 k.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹166.2 & ₹159.8 yesterday to end at ₹161.85. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.