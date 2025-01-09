Hello User
RBL Bank Share Price Live blog for 09 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:32 AM IST
RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : RBL Bank stock price went down today, 09 Jan 2025, by -2.53 %. The stock closed at 166.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 161.85 per share. Investors should monitor RBL Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, RBL Bank's stock opened at 166.2 and closed slightly lower at 166.05. The stock reached a high of 166.2 and a low of 159.8 during the day. With a market capitalization of 10,090.51 crore, RBL Bank's shares traded a volume of 398,395 on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of 300.5 and a low of 147.55.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2025, 08:32 AM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 208.0, 28.51% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 135.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 318.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7779
    Buy1111
    Hold4442
    Sell6665
    Strong Sell0000
09 Jan 2025, 08:17 AM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12657 k

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 36.62% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 398 k.

09 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank closed at ₹166.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 166.2 & 159.8 yesterday to end at 161.85. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

