RBL Bank Share Price Live blog for 10 Feb 2025

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, RBL Bank opened at ₹169.45 and closed lower at ₹168.35, experiencing a high of ₹169.90 and a low of ₹164.80. The bank's market capitalization stands at ₹10,292.90 crore. Over the past year, RBL Bank has seen a 52-week high of ₹279.10 and a low of ₹146. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 306,743 shares for the day.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for RBL Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|171.56
|Support 1
|166.23
|Resistance 2
|173.5
|Support 2
|162.84
|Resistance 3
|176.89
|Support 3
|160.9
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹170.0, 0.38% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹120.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹250.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|7
|7
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Sell
|7
|7
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 29.97% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 306 k.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹169.90 & ₹164.80 yesterday to end at ₹169.35. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.