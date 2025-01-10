RBL Bank Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2025

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, RBL Bank opened at ₹162.1 and closed slightly lower at ₹161.85. The stock experienced a high of ₹164 and a low of ₹157.55. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹9,625.26 crore, RBL Bank's performance reflects a significant decline from its 52-week high of ₹300.5, while remaining above its 52-week low of ₹147.55. The BSE volume for the day was 243,710 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for RBL Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|162.21
|Support 1
|155.64
|Resistance 2
|166.44
|Support 2
|153.3
|Resistance 3
|168.78
|Support 3
|149.07
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹208.0, 31.15% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹134.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹318.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|7
|9
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|2
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 51.17% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 243 k.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹164 & ₹157.55 yesterday to end at ₹158.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend