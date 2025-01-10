Hello User
RBL Bank Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST
Livemint

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : RBL Bank stock price went down today, 10 Jan 2025, by -2.01 %. The stock closed at 161.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 158.6 per share. Investors should monitor RBL Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, RBL Bank opened at 162.1 and closed slightly lower at 161.85. The stock experienced a high of 164 and a low of 157.55. With a market capitalization of approximately 9,625.26 crore, RBL Bank's performance reflects a significant decline from its 52-week high of 300.5, while remaining above its 52-week low of 147.55. The BSE volume for the day was 243,710 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jan 2025, 08:46 AM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for RBL Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1162.21Support 1155.64
Resistance 2166.44Support 2153.3
Resistance 3168.78Support 3149.07
10 Jan 2025, 08:32 AM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 208.0, 31.15% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 134.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 318.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7779
    Buy1111
    Hold4442
    Sell6665
    Strong Sell0000
10 Jan 2025, 08:15 AM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12388 k

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 51.17% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 243 k.

10 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank closed at ₹161.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 164 & 157.55 yesterday to end at 158.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

