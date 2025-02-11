Hello User
RBL Bank Share Price Live blog for 11 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : RBL Bank stock price went down today, 11 Feb 2025, by -1.36 %. The stock closed at 169.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 167.05 per share. Investors should monitor RBL Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, RBL Bank opened at 168.40 and closed at 169.35, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 169.75 and a low of 165 during the session. The market capitalization stands at 10,150.02 crore. Over the past year, RBL Bank's stock has seen a 52-week high of 279.10 and a low of 146, with a BSE volume of 92,990 shares traded.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Feb 2025, 08:16 AM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9529 k

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 60.49% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 92 k.

11 Feb 2025, 08:02 AM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank closed at ₹169.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 169.75 & 165 yesterday to end at 167.05. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

