RBL Bank Share Price Live blog for 11 Feb 2025

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, RBL Bank opened at ₹168.40 and closed at ₹169.35, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹169.75 and a low of ₹165 during the session. The market capitalization stands at ₹10,150.02 crore. Over the past year, RBL Bank's stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹279.10 and a low of ₹146, with a BSE volume of 92,990 shares traded.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 60.49% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 92 k.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹169.75 & ₹165 yesterday to end at ₹167.05. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.