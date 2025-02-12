RBL Bank Share Price Live blog for 12 Feb 2025

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, RBL Bank opened at ₹167.80 and closed slightly higher at ₹168.20. The stock reached a high of ₹169 and a low of ₹162.15 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹9,888.75 crore, RBL Bank's performance remains under scrutiny as it has a 52-week high of ₹277.30 and a low of ₹146. The BSE volume recorded was 85,335 shares.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of RBL Bank has decreased by 0.49%, currently trading at ₹162.15. Over the past year, RBL Bank's shares have experienced a decline of 33.65%, also priced at ₹162.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, reaching 23,071.80 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.7%
|3 Months
|4.69%
|6 Months
|-21.84%
|YTD
|7.28%
|1 Year
|-33.65%
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for RBL Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|167.62
|Support 1
|160.26
|Resistance 2
|172.26
|Support 2
|157.54
|Resistance 3
|174.98
|Support 3
|152.9
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹170.0, 4.45% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹120.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹250.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|7
|7
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Sell
|7
|7
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9598 k
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 23.69% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 85 k.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank closed at ₹168.20 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹169 & ₹162.15 yesterday to end at ₹162.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend