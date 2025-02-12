Explore
Active Stocks
Wed Feb 12 2025 09:07:09
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 129.10 -0.77%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 413.40 -1.21%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 679.70 0.30%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,219.95 -1.19%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 312.95 0.02%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  RBL Bank Share Price Live blog for 12 Feb 2025
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

RBL Bank Share Price Live blog for 12 Feb 2025

2 min read . Updated: 12 Feb 2025, 09:15 AM IST
Livemint

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : RBL Bank stock price went down today, 12 Feb 2025, by -3.24 %. The stock closed at 168.20 per share. The stock is currently trading at 162.75 per share. Investors should monitor RBL Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, RBL Bank opened at 167.80 and closed slightly higher at 168.20. The stock reached a high of 169 and a low of 162.15 during the session. With a market capitalization of 9,888.75 crore, RBL Bank's performance remains under scrutiny as it has a 52-week high of 277.30 and a low of 146. The BSE volume recorded was 85,335 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2025, 09:15:45 AM IST

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of RBL Bank has decreased by 0.49%, currently trading at 162.15. Over the past year, RBL Bank's shares have experienced a decline of 33.65%, also priced at 162.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, reaching 23,071.80 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.7%
3 Months4.69%
6 Months-21.84%
YTD7.28%
1 Year-33.65%
12 Feb 2025, 08:47:07 AM IST

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for RBL Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1167.62Support 1160.26
Resistance 2172.26Support 2157.54
Resistance 3174.98Support 3152.9
12 Feb 2025, 08:35:27 AM IST

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 170.0, 4.45% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 120.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 250.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5577
    Buy1112
    Hold4443
    Sell7766
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
12 Feb 2025, 08:16:04 AM IST

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9598 k

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 23.69% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 85 k.

12 Feb 2025, 08:04:53 AM IST

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank closed at ₹168.20 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 169 & 162.15 yesterday to end at 162.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue