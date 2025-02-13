Explore
Active Stocks
Thu Feb 13 2025 09:34:26
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 134.20 1.47%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 682.65 -0.26%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 309.85 -0.11%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 306.70 0.15%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 732.60 -0.09%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  RBL Bank share price Today Live Updates : RBL Bank Sees Positive Trading Surge Today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

RBL Bank share price Today Live Updates : RBL Bank Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

2 min read . Updated: 13 Feb 2025, 09:40 AM IST
Livemint

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : RBL Bank stock price went up today, 13 Feb 2025, by 1.37 %. The stock closed at 160.30 per share. The stock is currently trading at 162.50 per share. Investors should monitor RBL Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, RBL Bank opened at 162.55 and closed at 162.95, marking a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 163.50 and a low of 156.15 during the day. With a market capitalization of 9733.81 crore, RBL Bank's shares traded a volume of 131,749 on the BSE. The bank's stock has a 52-week high of 277.30 and a low of 146.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2025, 09:40:33 AM IST

RBL Bank Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.25%; Futures open interest increased by 0.26%

A lower futures price along with higher open interest in RBL Bank suggests that it may experience negative price movement in the coming days as well so traders can continue to hold their short positions.

13 Feb 2025, 09:32:15 AM IST

RBL Bank Live Updates: RBL Bank trading at ₹162.50, up 1.37% from yesterday's ₹160.30

RBL Bank Live Updates: RBL Bank share price is at 162.50 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 156.38 and 164.36 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 156.38 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 164.36 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

13 Feb 2025, 09:22:13 AM IST

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank's share price has increased by 0.37%, currently trading at 160.90. However, over the past year, the price of RBL Bank shares has decreased by 33.65%, also standing at 160.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced an increase of 8.84%, reaching 23045.25 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.7%
3 Months4.69%
6 Months-21.84%
YTD7.28%
1 Year-33.65%
13 Feb 2025, 08:50:17 AM IST

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for RBL Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1164.36Support 1156.38
Resistance 2168.17Support 2152.21
Resistance 3172.34Support 3148.4
13 Feb 2025, 08:31:07 AM IST

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 170.0, 6.12% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 120.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 250.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5577
    Buy1112
    Hold4443
    Sell7766
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
13 Feb 2025, 08:20:44 AM IST

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9551 k

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 56.03% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 131 k.

13 Feb 2025, 08:04:53 AM IST

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank closed at ₹162.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 163.50 & 156.15 yesterday to end at 160.20. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue