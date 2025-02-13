RBL Bank share price Today Live Updates : RBL Bank Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, RBL Bank opened at ₹162.55 and closed at ₹162.95, marking a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹163.50 and a low of ₹156.15 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹9733.81 crore, RBL Bank's shares traded a volume of 131,749 on the BSE. The bank's stock has a 52-week high of ₹277.30 and a low of ₹146.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
A lower futures price along with higher open interest in RBL Bank suggests that it may experience negative price movement in the coming days as well so traders can continue to hold their short positions.
RBL Bank Live Updates: RBL Bank share price is at ₹162.50 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹156.38 and ₹164.36 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹156.38 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 164.36 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank's share price has increased by 0.37%, currently trading at ₹160.90. However, over the past year, the price of RBL Bank shares has decreased by 33.65%, also standing at ₹160.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced an increase of 8.84%, reaching 23045.25 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.7%
|3 Months
|4.69%
|6 Months
|-21.84%
|YTD
|7.28%
|1 Year
|-33.65%
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for RBL Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|164.36
|Support 1
|156.38
|Resistance 2
|168.17
|Support 2
|152.21
|Resistance 3
|172.34
|Support 3
|148.4
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹170.0, 6.12% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹120.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹250.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|7
|7
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Sell
|7
|7
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 56.03% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 131 k.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹163.50 & ₹156.15 yesterday to end at ₹160.20. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend